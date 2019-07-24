The Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission voted Monday to support the city's proposed Community Complex recreational facility.
The Harrison City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Durand Center to introduce voters to the complex proposal and take public comment.
Mayor Jerry Jackson told commissioners Monday afternoon that he was completely impressed with a recreational complex the city of Batesville constructed. He and Finance director Luke Feighert showed commissioners photos of that facility.
Jackson said officials in Batesville take prospective residents to see their complex as a recruiting tool.
They told Jackson the city was in need of 12 doctors and had 60 applicants. They were able to hire all the doctors they needed and they believed the recreational complex was one of the reasons they wanted to locate in Batesville.
In addition, Jackson was told Batesville’s downtown area was about 80% vacant before the complex was built, then filled up again afterward. Again, those officials believe the complex was the impetus for the influx of business.
Feighert also showed commissioners a video of people using complexes in Batesville and Paragould, the latter of which Jackson said was the first one of its kind.
In the video, Paragould Mayor Mike Gaskil said some people who were against the sales tax needed to build and maintain their facility later told him they were wrong to not support it.
The Harrison proposal would require voter approval of a 0.75% sales tax that would be used to pay off about $40 million in bonds to build it and expire when bonds are paid off. Feighert said it would generate about $3.3 million a year in revenue, so the facility could be paid off in 10-15 years.
The proposal would also require voter approval of a 0.25% permanent sales tax that would be used to operate the complex and to upgrade existing facilities.
Jackson explained that there is a committee of about eight individuals developing a campaign to convince voters of the need for the complex. The city cannot ethically campaign for the sales tax proposals, but can answer questions from the public.
They have been going to some groups to present the idea. Jackson said some people who have been against any new taxes at all have shown support for this concept because they believe it will be a productive effort.
“We’re going to give it our best shot,” Jackson said. “We believe in it.”
Jackson went on to say that Feighert was working on a question-and-answer document to be posted on Facebook that will address concerns any critics might have.
For instance, the city would install some fitness equipment in the facility if approved. That has drawn the ire of some private fitness center owners who see it as competition with private business.
But Feighert said the fitness equipment wouldn’t replace the kind of service a fitness center would offer, such as a personal trainer. Commissioner Stephanie Mallet said she thought the people who are working out at a current facility would continue going there for their workouts.
Commissioner Dennis King asked about the price charged at Batesville.
A Batesville city employee said the city has varied membership packages, but the basic individual membership is $20 a month for the annual plan for city residents and $25 a month for non-residents.
Commissioner Bo Phillips asked what commissioners should know about talking points should residents have questions.
Feighert said the indoor aquatics and an expanded walking/biking trail system are major components of the city’s plan, along with an indoor walking trail and at least four multi-purpose courts.
Commission chairman Jerry Maland said the Q&A explanation on Facebook will be important, but he cautioned Jackson and Feighert and Jackson that there are still a lot of people his age and older who don’t necessarily utilize social media, but they do vote.
Jackson agreed, saying that records show 80% of voters in the last election were 50 or older. He said the committee will be working to reach all voters prior to the Nov. 12 special election.
In addition, the city will hold its regular monthly council meeting at the Durand Center at 6 p.m. Thursday to accommodate a larger crowd for anyone with questions.
Maland said commissioner support of the project would be a good gesture. Commissioners obliged and voted unanimously to support the measure.
