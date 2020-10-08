Harrison City Council members are scheduled to look over a proposed ordinance Thursday that would dissolve the Parks and Recreation Commission, turn it into an advisory committee and absorb the system into the city as a department.
The commission has operated the parks system without city control although the city has allotted money to the commission. The commission also has raised money from advertising and donations for operating expenses, and the city Convention and Visitors Bureau has funded the organization. The commission has also gone to the city council for help with some expenses, such as replacing aging light poles at the Sports Complex.
Commission chairman Bo Phillips told the council this summer that the commission has no financial reserves.
The commission showed interest in allowing the city to take over and operate the system, but commissioners also wanted to be able to offer input on operations, including appointment of members to the advisory committee and the director of the department.
The commission has met a few times to establish bylaws for the committee, as well as to go over the language of the ordinance that would dissolve the commission.
The ordinance was originally scheduled to go before the full city council for a first reading in September. The hope was to have the ordinance read at three consecutive monthly meetings starting in September, then be adopted and take effect Jan. 1.
But the commission wasn’t able to agree on all the language in the ordinance, so it was skipped at the September council meeting and scheduled to be considered this month.
The matter is scheduled to go before the council’s Internal Affairs Committee on Thursday. Committee chairman Linda DeWald said the commission was able to agree on language in the ordinance, tweaking it in places, so it is scheduled for review.
The council is also scheduled to review an ordinance prohibiting the loud noise made by engine compression brakes on 18-wheelers before moving it onto the full council for its second reading later this month.
Mayor Jerry Jackson told the Daily Times that he has “good news” to share with council members, but he declined to elaborate.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.