DEER — Andrew Campbell was elected to fill the vacant seat on the Deer/Mt. Judea School District's Board of Education during the monthly regular board meeting held at the Deer campus last week.
The board went into executive session at 6:36 p.m., emerged at 7:59 p.m. and announced it had selected Campbell who was among four applicants for the position 1 seat vacated by Sharon Pierce in January. Pierce said she resigned due to health reasons.
Other applicants were Joey Madison, Anthony Kent and David Dotson.
Campbell is the pastor of the Newton County Baptist Church in Piercetown. His wife, Kim, teaches second and third grade at Mt. Judea School. Campbell said he will bring unity and transparency to the school board.
Campbell said he sees the community as one where everybody comes together to help each other. "I've seen it happen many times. It's a wonderful community."
The school board also accepted the resignations of Superintendent Dr. Andrew Curry and distance learning coordinator Lindsey Graham. The resignations become effective June 30. Both have accepted positions with the Ozark Mountain School District. They will join that school district's staff next school year. Dr. Curry will serve as assistant superintendent in charge of federal programs coordinator, curriculum coordinator and director of the school district's Digital Learning School. Graham was hired to be the district's Digital Learning School coordinator.
The school board also accepted the resignation of long-time Deer elementary school teacher Marsha Willis. She has been with the school district 38 or 38 and a half years, said Curry.
The only other piece of business conducted by the board Monday was to remove a trash truck from the school district's fixed assets list.
The board will meet in special session on Monday, Feb 24, to consider applicants for the vacant staff position and to review staffing needs for the 2020-2021 school year.
