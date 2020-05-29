The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors met by Zoom on Tuesday and heard a warning about a potential for a new healthcare crisis that could be looming.
NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist said vaccine orders for children under 24 months are way down.
“We’ve got to get children back into the clinics for their well visits and these vaccines, Leist said. “If we don’t, we will have another problem on top of the COVID-19 situation. Diseases like mumps, rubella, and other vaccine-controlled diseases in children — it’s very important. It’s time for folks to get busy and get these vaccines. If we need to, we will hold a vaccination clinic for the community.”
While remaining cautious and protective of the patients and staff, the hospital is encouraging the public to continue with their wellness procedures and emergency room visits when necessary.
Leist said, “The American Heart Association and other professional associations report the decline in emergency room visits is interesting. Atrial fibrillation has decreased by 35%, TIAs by 31%, seizures by 28%, acute appendicitis down by 13% and acute coronary down by 11%. These things didn’t go away. Clinically we know they didn’t go away. People are just not coming to the emergency room. So, it’s important that we send the community a message, ‘perhaps we have scared them away’ and it’s time for them to come back and get that care.”
The Arkansas Hospital Association reported that with the 80 hospitals they surveyed, there is a 35% reduction in outpatient visits and a 47% reduction in emergency room visits. “Other numbers from this report show $775 million has been spent in preparation and costs up to now on COVID-19. Excluding any grants that will be provided to hospitals by the state or federal government there will still remain $650 million in expenses that will not be covered,” he said.
Leist also shared the distribution of COVID-19 cases by age group and continues to show the largest group contracting the disease is the 25-44 age group. Seventy-one percent of the deaths in the state have come from the 65 and above age group.
Board member, Ann Main reported for the finance committee. “When we developed the fiscal 2020-2021 budget we did so without the impact of COVID-19. So, we recommend approval of the amended budget.”
The motion passed unanimously. Main also reported the committee received the BKD pre-audit letter and the results will be presented next month. There was also a capital purchase request for two boilers which were approved by the board.
Leist reported, “We are working very hard to acquire any funds we can. There have been several bills passed in Congress that will provide some support for the losses hospitals are experiencing based on the reduction or shut down of outpatient volume.”
“There is a week by week relaxation of the requirements for outpatient surgery. We have spent a fair amount of time positioning the hospital for what happens after this pandemic,” Leist said. “We feel like many, if not all, that hospitals will have to go forward differently.”
Leist continued his administration report. “I don’t believe telemedicine is going to go away. We need to continue to be strong in telemedicine. We are working hard to obtain payment for the tests we are doing. We are also trying to be kind and appropriate to our employees who are furloughed. We are trying to make sure they are being taken care of, and they are still on our health plan. We did have to make staff reductions, but not to the degree that many other area hospitals have done. We may be looking at what size this organization would be as we come out of this financial situation. The last few weeks, we’ve been able to focus on going forward.”
Sammie Cribbs, vice president of clinical services and chief nursing officer, said, “We are still obviously managing the COVID-19 situation, while getting patients back in for vaccinations and well check visits for children and adults. The clinics are working to make sure they manage the ingress and egress of patients. We are trying to protect the waiting areas and bringing sick patients in a different entrance.”
“We are encouraging patients to return to the emergency room when needed, but we continue to restrict hospital visitations. We are still trying to protect our patient population and staff as much as possible,” Cribbs said.
“We have been successful in obtaining testing supplies,” Cribbs said. “I’ll never say we have enough, but we do have enough to test our pre-op patients and testing for our community as needed.”
The ADH released information that people with no symptoms, but have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient should self-quarantine even if their test returns negative. There is concern that the tests may not be capturing the virus and they could be spreading the virus asymptomatic. That’s an interesting new push by the health department.”
“We continue to get our clinics up and going again and we continue to recruit physicians and look for partnerships in telemedicine to help us with the things we need to do. The bottom line is we are here to support our community,” Leist reported.
“I think social distancing cases went out the window over the Memorial Day weekend. I think we will pay a price for that, editorially speaking,” Leist said.
