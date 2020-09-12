Veterans, public officials and American patriots remembered events of Sept. 11, 2001, with flag ceremonies, speeches and prayers on Friday, the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.
One of several ceremonies conducted in Boone County was held on the courthouse lawn in front of the Boone County War Memorial.
Teri Garrett, Harrison Office field representative for Cong. Steve Womack (R), Arkansas’ Third District, presented flags flown at the request of the congressman on behalf of the VFW Post 300 of Carrollton, American Legion Post 89 of Alpena and DAV Chapter 6 of Harrison.
County Judge Robert Hathaway then made an address focusing on themes of the day that included unity, empathy and service.
“We can either forget our failures or we can take those failures and tragedies and allow those experiences to help us grow and learn,” he said.
He said the country is strong. “Even in times of indecisiveness and diversity, as we are facing now, we will overcome and join ranks to protect and serve, not just our country, but each other when faced by outside threats.”
Results of 9/11 showed the strength of the people and the resilience of our flag. “We, as a nation, became stronger because of it.”
Let no mistake be made, he said. America is a family and a huge melting pot of individuals who believe they are all one nation under God, indivisible and seek justice for all.
Never forget 9/11, he said, but he added we all must do our best to see that such events are not repeated.
He also called attention to those individuals who died on that day and the many brave heroes who responded afterward and continue to serve today.
“We have but one life to live. So, let us give it to our God, our family and our country so we might all live in an environment that is safe and prosperous for all who seek it.
“A lesson taught, a lesson learned and history made that should never be forgotten,” Hathaway said.
Military veterans then raised the US, state and POW flags, pausing momentarily and then lowered them at half-staff where they remained for the rest of the day.
Sept. 11 was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 2009 and is led by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and is responsible for the nation’s volunteering and service efforts.
