GREEN FOREST — Green Forest Police Chief John L. Bailey said Tuesday that a 38-year-old woman was killed Saturday night while crossing Highway 62 and being struck by a moving vehicle.
Bailey said Green Forest Police were dispatched to the reported accident involving a pedestrian near Hartman’s One Stop about 8:15 p.m. Saturday.
Bailey said an investigation by Green Forest Lt. Allen Phillips showed that Kristen Keithley, 38, and her 16-year-old son had walked to the store to purchase food items.
Afterward, they began walking back home, trying to cross Highway 62, when Keithley was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Mathew Matusiak of Mountain Home.
Keithley was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
“The accident occurred on Highway 62 in front of Hartman’s One Stop in an area that did not have any highway illumination and the highway had a newly installed asphalt overlay making the area dark and visibility somewhat difficult,” Bailey said in a statement.
Bailey added that the speed limit in that area is currently 55 mph.
