So, just what do most Arkansans think about intoxicated people and bars? That might not be too hard to imagine.
As humans, most of us are used to some form of physical touch, like hugging our loved ones or shaking hands with our co-workers. However, adjusting to a socially distant life in the midst of a global pandemic requires strict discipline, which is sometimes difficult to maintain even while sober. And it’s only natural to want to hug friends after months of lockdown, and of course, we may be even more affectionate after a few beers or glasses of wine. Additionally, when intoxicated, people may be less cautious about touching surfaces or keeping a safe distance in public places such as bars and restaurants, which could be disastrous in terms of virus transmission.
ProjectKnow.com is a provider of resources related to substance use treatment. Staff at the website carried out a poll of 3,000 Arkansans 21 or older, which revealed that a large majority of Arkansans — 91% — say they do not believe drunk people can be trusted to maintain social distancing regulations. After months of not being able to go out and drink with friends and family, many are celebrating the limited freedom a bit too much. It’s perhaps no wonder some are concerned about drunk people not following pandemic protocols.
Many stores, such as Walmart and Target, have implemented restrictions on the number of the customers allowed in store at one time, in line with social distancing regulations. It was found 75% of respondents think groups in bars should also be limited to a certain number of people to prevent the spread of the disease. Additionally, 54% think people’s alcohol consumption in bars should be limited, as being drunk means they are less likely to follow COVID-19 protocols. However, with many bars having been shut altogether for weeks, the idea of having to now limit customers could be devastating for some businesses.
It is understandable why so many people believe drunk people cannot effectively maintain social distancing as more than 12% admit they have hugged friends and others while out drinking recently, even though they know they shouldn’t have.
More than a quarter of respondents — 27% — say if they were out drinking at a bar and noticed drunken customers not adhering to social distancing, they would definitely say something about it.
When respondents were asked which establishments they are most worried about visiting at the moment due to coronavirus, 51% said it was bars. Seventeen percent said they would be most concerned about going to the gym, 16% said restaurants and 16% said movie theatres.
“Many people are experiencing ‘pandemic burnout,’ and have been for months with so many aspects of life restricted or hindered,” said Stefanie Magalong, clinical director at Laguna Treatment Hospital and spokesperson for ProjectKnow.com . “With restrictions such as stay-at-home orders being lifted, it’s important not to be too overzealous with our actions and activities; this is still a global pandemic. Not adhering to guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing will only further delay reopening our communities and extend the restrictions that are currently in place.”
