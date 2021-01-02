Oh, sure, we’ve all seen those TV commercials where a prize crew from Publishers Clearing House rush up and give someone a million dollars. They really do that and they did that last Halloween near Harrison.
Chuck Osterhout was at home on Halloween. The forklift driver at Wabash was getting ready to head for a two-week vacation to deer camp after he worked the following week.
Then, in the early afternoon, Howie Guja with the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol and a camera crew went rushing up the driveway leading to Chuck’s house in the northern edge of Newton County near Boat Mountain.
“We’re looking for Chuck,” Guja said.
“You found him,” Chuck answered.
Guja said that day was Super Prize Day. A major prize was going to be awarded and people all over the country were looking out their windows hoping to see the Prize Patrol.
“And, guess what?” Guja asked.
“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Chuck answered.
“I am not joking around, Chuck,” Guja said. He turned an oversized check around to face Chuck and said, “You’ve won a million dollars from Publishers Clearing House.”
Guja explained that people who visit the PCH website can earn tokens that go into drawings for prizes. The more tokens, the better chance to win a prize.
Chuck had built up almost two billion tokens. Guja said Chuck gathered the most tokens he’s seen a prize winner accumulate in the six years he’d been working for the Prize Patrol. Other winners with 200 million would be almost unusual.
Guja handed Chuck the oversized check and he looked it with what appeared to be at least some skepticism.
“Can you believe it?” Guja asked.
“No, not really,” Chuck said.
“Did you ever think that the Prize Patrol would actually come to your door?” Guja asked.
“No,” Chuck said, “not in a million years.”
“But, you kept on entering,” Guja said. “Why did you keep entering?”
“Because,” Chuck said, holding his thumb and forefinger close together, “there was about that much hope.”
