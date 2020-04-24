The Harrison School Board met in regular session Tuesday night, although it was more of a hybrid meeting than a regular session.
Board president Mitch Magness and board members Jon Burnside and Marisa Keylon were actually in the board room at the Administration Office, while board members Wordna Deere, Mark Martin and John McCuistion attended by Zoom teleconference.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt, his administrative assistant Linda Alford and executive administration director Susan Gilley were also in attendance, but there was no audience. Some administrators also attended on Zoom.
The group used social distancing and spread out across the room that is often crowded with people for board meetings.
After meeting in executive session, the board voted to approve Pratt’s recommendations to hire:
• Jana Cross as a teacher at Eagle Heights Elementary to replace Beverly Beckham effective Aug. 5.
• Kali Carter as art teacher at the Middle School to replace Sarah Jenkins effective Aug. 5.
• Madison Presley as a teacher at the Middle School to replace Sherie Hammonds effective Aug. 5. The board approved Hammonds’ resignation as grade 7-8 robotics sponsor at the Middle School effective at the end of the current school year.
• Carley Davenport as a teacher at the Middle School to replace Justin Hurtt effective Aug. 5.
The board also voted to accept resignations from:
• Elizabeth Adams as grade 5-6 music teacher at the Middle School effective June 1. The board approved the transfer of Becky Mathis from grade 5 literacy to replace Adams.
• Leslie Brown as grade 7-8 Science Club sponsor at the Middle School effective at the end of the current school year. The board approved supplemental salary for Brown as grade 5-8 yearbook sponsor and EAST facilitator at the Middle School as a replacement for Laura Wilburn. The board also approved supplemental salary for Madison Presley to replace Brown.
• Courtney Johnson as teacher/coach at the High School effective at the end of the current school year.
• Debra Kelley as paraprofessional at the Middle School effective at the end of the current school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.