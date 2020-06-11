The summer vacation is often a busy time for school districts as they hire new personnel for the coming year.
The Harrison School Board met in special session Tuesday night to take care of some personnel matter.
After meeting in executive session, the board voted to accept recommendations from Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt to hire:
• Haley Beaver as teacher at Forest Heights Elementary to replace Matthew Piper effective Aug. 5.
• Tracie Thomas as library media specialist at the High School to replace Michele Carroll effective July 29.
• Kyle Brashears as science teacher at the Middle School to replace Madison Presley and as coach in a new position effective July 29.
• Gabby Huskey as certified nurse assistant at Forest Heights Elementary in a new position effective Aug. 10.
• Alex Murray as certified nurse assistant at Skyline Heights Elementary in a new position effective Aug. 10.
• McKenzie Allen as administrative assistant at the District Office to replace Michael Cignoli effective July 1.
• Jennifer Archer as administrative assistant at the District Office to replace Angie Pratt effective July 1. The board approved Pratt’s transfer to administrative assistant at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Carolyn Coker. Coker’s retirement effective May 22 was also accepted.
• Shelby Waters as Title I paraprofessional at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Ashlynn Young effective Aug. 10.
• Shelby Cox as special education paraprofessional at the High School to replace Stephanie Payne effective Aug. 10.
The board voted to accept resignations of:
• Randy Mealer as band director and secondary fine arts department head at the High School effective June 9.
• Tammy Burrow as Spanish teacher at the High School effective June 9.
The board also approved transfer of Eva Wilson from special education paraprofessional at Eagle Heights Elementary to Title I paraprofessional at Forest Heights Elementary effective Aug. 10.
