The Harrison School Board met in special session Thursday night and voted to hire personnel and accept resignations of current staff.
After meeting in executive session, the board voted to follow Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendation to hire:
• Conner Skelly as assistant band director at the Middle School to replace Monty Hill effective July 29.
• Brian Wyatt as assistant band director at the Middle School to replace Valerie Hill effective July 29.
• Deborah Burks for district-wide school based mental health in a new position effective Aug. 5
The board voted to accept resignations of:
• Joanna Blakely as special education teacher at the High School effective July 10.
• Teresa Husser as teacher at the Middle School effective July 10.
• Andy Treat as agri teacher at the High School effective July 13.
• Diana Hodges as teacher at the High School effective July 14.
The board also voted to approve transfers of Lynn Holmes from Media Specialist at Harrison Kindergarten to media specialist at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Amanda Street, as well as Street to media specialist at Harrison Kindergarten and elementary off-site instructor to replace Holmes. Both are effective for the 2020-21 school year.
Tracie Thomas, media specialist, was approved for a stipend as National Board Certified Teacher.
