Harrison Police say a pickup that was discovered Monday morning in Dry Jordan Creek upstream from the low-water crossing on Vine Street was actually stolen.
A Harrison Police daily log shows a caller reported the pickup in the creek just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The caller said he couldn’t tell if there was anyone in the vehicle, but police arrived and found no one in or around the 1993 Ford F-150 pickup.
A tow truck was called to pull the pickup out of the water, but an employee at Harrison Battery and Tire said the vehicle actually belonged to the store as a work truck. It had last been seen at the store about 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report said
The employee said about $1,200 worth of damage was done to the ignition, which was damaged during the theft, and the rear tires, not to mention water damage.
Harrison Police Assistant Chief John Cagle said the case was turned over to detectives to see if they can recover evidence leading to identification of a suspect.
