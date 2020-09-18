A pickup reported stolen in Harrison about 12:30 p.m. Thursday was apparently involved in a pursuit that ended in Madison County early the following morning.
A Harrison Police log said a man called the HPD about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to report his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup had been stolen from the parking lot outside T’s BBQ.
The pickup, which contained a loaded handgun and the caller’s phone, was last seen eastbound on Central Avenue.
Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said a suspect, believed to be Jonathon Jerrell, 25, of Madison County had abandoned a vehicle in Jasper about 8:30 Thursday morning.
That vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of Fayetteville and officials later learned that Jerrell was wanted for questioning regarding a reported rape in Madison County the previous day, Wheeler said in a press release.
Wheeler said Jerrell was caught on video about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in another stolen vehicle in Harrison. That vehicle was later identified as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
About 5 a.m. Friday, Madison County authorities reported recovering the pickup, the HPD log said.
Fayetteville Police Sgt. Tony Murphy said Fayetteville officers responded to a call of gunshots heard on Valley Lake Drive about 10:30 p.m. Thursday
Murphy said no one had been shot, but they learned that Jerrell had been at the location before police arrived. Madison County authorities asked Fayetteville Police to follow up on the suspect in regard to the rape case.
Murphy said officers went to another location and located Jerrell, but he fled in the pickup. A pursuit ensued and went into Madison County, where those authorities took over the chase.
Authorities say the pursuit ended in a crash with a Madison County patrol unit and Jerrell was taken into custody.
During a part of the above events, a woman reported she had been kidnapped at knifepoint in Newton County, but the two incidents were not believed to be related, Wheeler said.
Wheeler explained that a man called the sheriff’s office about 7 p.m. Thursday to report a woman came upon him while he was camping and said she had been kidnapped at knifepoint in the Kapark area of the Upper Buffalo Wilderness off Cave Mountain Road, near Hawksbill Crag.
Wheeler said the woman reported that a dark complected white male or a Hispanic male with a pony tail and wearing khaki shorts, a white shirt, a black face mask and a red bandana as a “do rag” had gotten into her car and forced her at knifepoint to drive down the road toward Kapark Cemetery.
Her vehicle became stuck and the man left on foot, walking southbound toward the Dixon Ford area of the Upper Buffalo Wilderness. He was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wheeler said the two incidents weren’t related.
“If anyone sees a male fitting the description of the kidnapper in the Fallsville, Kapark, or Ryker areas or anywhere in the Southwest portion of the county, they are asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124, option 1 or by dialing 911,” Wheeler said in the statement.
