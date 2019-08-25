Taylor Scott, Fixed Base Operator at the Boone County Regional Airport, recently reported to the airport the success of a sale on Avgas.
“We did a field promotion to help with tourism,” Scott said. “We had the opportunity before Oshkosh, Wisconsin, air show to buy some Avgas at a fairly reasonable price.
“We took our margin out of everything, paid the credit card fees and Shell kicked in some money, too. So, from July 8 to Aug. 3, about 22 days, 6,428 gallons were served out of the self-service machine. Last year 1,800 gallons were sold at this time, and that included self-service and out of the truck.”
Scott said some days more than 1,000 gallons were sold and planes were lined up.
Board chairman Tom Benton said, “Yes, I had to get in line.”
“If you saw the photos on Facebook, we had lines with five to six airplanes waiting to fill up,” Scott said. “We had the cheapest Avgas within 300 miles.”
It was the FBO’s intention to attract the pilots on their way to the Oshkosh show.
“There were 216 total different airplane tail numbers show up for gas,” he said. “The sale attracted 195 planes who were from out of town.
“We had 180 unique customers who had never been to our airport before. Sixty-one stayed and spent money in town and 32 stayed overnight. It resulted in a little more than a $1,000 in flowage and sales tax back to the airport just directly from fuel sales.
“This doesn’t mention the extra money that came into the community from pilots shopping and eating. We’ve had lots of good comments from people who loved the area and said they were coming back.”
Dr. Lad Brooks asked, “You might not want to say, but how much did this cost the FBO?”
“It basically cost us about what the airport made. We ran an ad, but we will get half of that back,” he said.
Brooks asked, “Why can’t we partner with Tourism and do this all through the summer May through September next year?”
“We are willing to do whatever we can. You do have to be in a unique situation to buy the avgas cheaper than everybody else. It’s a big draw for the airport,” Scott explained. “It’s possible.”
Board chairman Tom Benton asked, “Was it a once in a lifetime thing?”
“Is it volume based?” someone else chimed in.
Scott told the board it could easily be done again. The promotion did cost the FBO about 16 cents per gallon in credit card fees.
“We went through a full load of Avgas in less than a month. We actually had to shut it off a couple days before it was to officially end because we were out of product. We had a full load which is 8,500 gallons.
“It was a great promotion because it was OshKosh. That’s why we did it. You’ll attract pilots,” Scott said.
“I’m thankful to you for doing this. From a pilot’s point of view, getting to see airplanes flying around was wonderful,” Brooks said.
“I thought it was awesome,” board member Blaise Koch said. “Excellent tracking.”
“We’d definitely like to do this again.” McCutcheon said.
