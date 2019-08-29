Two additions to Harrison were approved by the city's planning commission when it met Tuesday afternoon at City Hall.
The commission reviewed and then approved plans for a "large scale development." Countryside Assisted Living LLC will be a gated community on 25 acres at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Gipson Road, near where the city has proposed to build a recreation complex.
Tara Box of Huntsville said she is the owner of the development that will be similar to the Countryside Assisted Living property she owns in Huntsville. Harrison’s, however, will consist of a 100-bed assisted living/memory care facility as well as 40 1,400-square-foot cottages for independent individuals or couples. Each cottage has an attached and enclosed garage.
She anticipates the facility to be completed in 18 months with cottages to be added afterwards. She said the facility would employ about 50 people.
In approving the large-scale development plan, commissioners stipulated that a parking space be allowed for each bed in the facility. Public Works director Wade Phillips said he counted 99 parking spaces on the project's drawings. One more space will have to be added. The project will have to have sidewalks along Rock Springs and Gipson Road according to city code. The fire department is also asking that a road, 26-feet-wide, be included around the facility to accommodate the department's ladder truck. It was pointed out there is a sharp curve on Rock Springs Road that may have to be widened for the ladder truck to navigate. Fire Chief Marc Lowery was surprised by the comment. He said it was a good point he had not considered and one he would look into right away.
The commission was informed the entire site would be graded and construction of the facility would be the first priority.
In another matter, the commission received a drawing of a mural proposed by Top Drawer Furniture for the side of the building it occupies at 200 Highway 43 in Harrison. Commissioners said they liked the murals that have been going up around Harrison over the past year, saying they have been an enhancement to the city. The request for the proposed mural was approved.
