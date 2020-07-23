As the new school year approaches, principals at Harrison Schools are planning for the future knowing that things could change quickly in this COVID-19 pandemic era.
High School principal Jay Martin went over the biggest changes in the high school handbook when the Board of Education met Tuesday night.
Martin said they are looking at doing attendance recovery with students who have excessive absences by giving them the opportunity to attend Saturday school.
Martin said Saturday school started in the 2019-20 school year with bi-weekly sessions. They are moving to weekly Saturday school for the coming year, likely starting in September.
Students with 10 unexcused absences, especially juniors and seniors, won’t be eligible for prom or being a part of the Colors Day and Homecoming court. But those who attend Saturday school to make up that time will regain that eligibility.
“We’re trying to give the students that opportunity to come back and make up some of that time that they missed on Saturday,” Martin said.
He said they are trying to make sure the Saturday school is staffed by certified teachers. Saturday school could also be used for some disciplinary action because they are trying to keep from putting students in in-school suspension, thus taking them away from teachers.
“That does not help us academically,” Martin said.
The school will also add some time in the mornings and afternoons to make up work they missed with a certified teacher in order to avoid zero grades. If students haven’t made up weekly work by the Wednesday of the next week, they could then be referred to Saturday school if necessary. Students who refuse to take the opportunity could still get a zero grade.
Martin said identification badges will play an important role in the coming year, especially with the likelihood that face masks will be required for on-site instruction.
Badges will be used for checking in and out of school, hopefully by scanning codes on the badges, Martin said.
But the badges will also be important for simple identification purposes. Hoods aren’t allowed, but some students still try to use them. That could lead to a student’s entire face being covered and identification difficult.
There is also an ongoing process for the “digital classroom,” Martin said. It will be necessary for students who are off-site, or if the district has to pivot to off-site instruction, to understand that the school has the same expectations for behavior and the like as if the student was on-site.
Martin said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything and things are changing daily. He said it was difficult to put together a handbook, so there could still be items the board may be asked to address in the future as regulations change.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said all handbooks are now still in digital form and won’t be printed in hard copy until state mandates are more solid.
Middle School principal Fred Wilson said there are no major revisions for the handbook for those students, other than the addition of some tutoring time and teaching organizational skills.
They are using ID badges on lanyards as much as possible, but only for identification of students. Given the fact that 10-14-year-olds sometimes have trouble getting to school with their own property, using them for other purposes has proven difficult, he said.
