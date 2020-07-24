Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington gave members of the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission something to look forward to as the season progresses.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the department with some programs, but Eddington explained what has happened so far and what is planned for the rest of the season.
More than 260 children from Harrison and the surrounding area participated in the school sports leagues the Parks Department operated.
Eddington said he anticipates a decision from the governor regarding football and contact sports by the end of July. If there is still a prohibition against those spots for the fall, the department will attempt another baseball/softball season.
He went on to say he is working with a representative from the Fastpitch America Softball Association to secure an age group to play in Harrison instead of Branson, Missouri.
Eddington also hopes to have a meeting with a United States Specialty Sports Association representative to secure a baseball tournament in Harrison.
The fencing and woodwork on Cavender’s and John Phillips Fields at the Equity Bank Sports Complex have been repaired and replaced.
The department will soon begin removing topsoil and fencing from the old softball field beside Fire Station 2, which will be the site of the city’s proposed public safety building. The fencing will be recycled and what’s still OK will be put to use elsewhere. The light poles will also be removed and any still worthy will be used where needed.
Men’s league softball will be played on the John Phillips field at the complex. Rag ball tournaments are also being scheduled.
The pool at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center will remain open through October this year.
“If they keep backing up school, we’re going to keep it open and let them keep coming until school starts,” Eddington said.
