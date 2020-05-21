The Boone County Election Commission met Thursday to look at the process of the November general election in case the threat of the coronavirus is still a problem.
County Clerk Crystal Graddy said she and election coordinator Beckie Benton visited most polling places Wednesday to study the layout of each. Knowing that social distancing could still be in place by the election, they made drawings of the floor plans and made measurements.
Graddy said she is aware that people have strong opinions about the seriousness of the current health emergency. She said that didn’t need to be a part of discussion Thursday. She said the idea is to make people feel safe when casting their ballots.
“We have to do everything that we can to make everybody feel good about coming in and voting,” Graddy said.
Benton said there is federal funding available to help with the general election. Local election commissions need to apply for it and chairman John Cantwell is in that process.
Clerk’s office staff have laid plans for early voting, which will take place for two weeks prior to election day at the Boone County Election Center.
Benton said the hope is that COVID-19 is a bitter memory, but it’s likely six-foot social distancing will still be in place. That will mean using fewer voting machines for early voting to maintain that distance.
The number of check-in stations will be reduced. There will be a poll worker at the entrance with hand sanitizer and the voter will be given a stylus so they don’t have to activate the touch screen with their hands. Graddy said they have moveable plexiglass screens to place in front of the poll worker signing the voter in.
There will be spray bottles of sanitizer for hands and alcohol for the machines. Poll workers will be provided with face masks.
Poll workers were asked to attend the Thursday meeting for any input they might have. Benton told them that she plans to schedule each poll worker for one day of early voting so they will get a chance to see the process before election day.
Clerk’s office staff will be working with election sheriffs at each of the 13 polling places to develop plans to keep people distanced.
Marilyn Richardson from Bergman voiced concern that there are normally more than 600 votes cast there on every election day. That, she said, is a lot of people to try to move through the building given distancing restrictions.
She asked if it would be possible to have shorter periods of early voting throughout that two-week period to accommodate more voters.
Graddy said early voting hours are mandated by the state and must be uniform. Hours Monday through Friday are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Benton said she anticipates more absentee voters than in the past. Voters had previously had to give a reason for requesting an absentee ballot, but the restriction was lifted for the primary election runoff and probably won’t be put back into place before the general election. The stringent process of getting the absentee ballot and delivering it will remain in place.
She explained that state law allows for processing of the outer envelopes of absentees up to a week prior to the election. So, some poll workers may be doing that if absentee voting is heavy.
Graddy said the clerk’s office has a UV light to sanitize absentee ballots for that process. Benton said they also have a larger UV light on a stand that will sanitize the entire room in 35 minutes, which will be done at the end of every day of early voting.
Brian Doyle, election sheriff at Bellefonte, said all those potential problems will highlight the importance of the two weeks of early voting.
