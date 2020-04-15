LITTLE ROCK — As it was announced Wednesday afternoon that another 71 people had been diagnosed positive with COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the state’s health secretary said treating current patients with blood plasma from recovered patients is underway in Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Wednesday that the new cases brought the overall total to 1,569, and that another patient died of the disease, bringing the death toll to 33 Wednesday afternoon.
Hutchinson pointed out that the number of new cases Wednesday was less that the 88 reported Tuesday, although the number of patients hospitalized was up two to 83.
Still, the governor said he has postponed for the time being the surge plan that could see stadiums or other large facilities converted to hospital bed space
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said there were 26 patients on ventilators Wednesday, three fewer than reported Tuesday. There were 18 additional patients hospitalized over the previous 24 hours, but there were other patients discharged as well.
The third death reported Wednesday was a nursing home resident, Smith said, adding that a total of seven deaths have been associated with nursing homes.
Smith explained that the testing criteria remains prioritized for healthcare workers, those people in long-term care facilities and hospitalized patients, as well as symptomatic patients over the age of 65 and those who have underlying health conditions.
Because the state’s testing capacity has increased, especially in the commercial sector, the criteria will be broadened to include people with symptoms, although he didn’t recommend testing too early for fear of finding false negatives.
On March 26, when there were 335 positive cases in the state, Smith said 13 patients had met the criteria to be considered recovered.
That day he said patients who had recovered were being asked to consider donating plasma as a possible treatment for current patients.
On Wednesday the number of recovered patients was nearing 500 and Smith said the state has not only collected plasma from more than 100 recovered patients, but the treatment has been tried on “only a handful” of patients.
“The early report backs that we’ve had from physicians is that it seems to be making a difference, patients are getting better,” Smith said Wednesday. “These are just anecdotal experiences at this point. Once we have more experience, I think we’ll be able to say this is, this is working.
“Again, I’m a little reluctant to make positive statements about something where we don’t have enough data, but this is a very hopeful situation,” Smith said.
Hutchinson did announce that the federal government has approved a waiver for some Medicaid dollars to be used to supplement salaries of healthcare workers in Arkansas (that story is attached to this story).
