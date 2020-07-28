Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy addressed everything from general statistics to the Back Our Blue festival to the governor’s face mask mandate when he spoke to the Harrison City Council last week.
To begin his report, Graddy went over statistics for the month of June.
The department worked 38 car crashes with 190 year to date. There were 160 wrecks for the same time period in 2019.
Officers issued 202 citations in June with 1,151 year to date. That’s compared to 1,663 for the same time frame a year ago. Graddy said the difference was the first few months of this year when officers weren’t working traffic stops as they had in the past due to the pandemic.
There were four residential burglary complaints in the month of June and 10 for the year to date. There were 21 at the same time last year. There was one commercial burglary complaint filed for the year, compared to seven last year.
“Once again I attribute that to people staying home and close to their shops and stuff,” Graddy said. “It’s amazing how people don’t break into something where somebody’s home.”
DWIs were up in June. Officers work overtime paid for by a grant through highway safety funding. There were eight DWI arrests and 36 for the year as opposed to 24 for the same time period in 2019.
There were 1,477 calls for service in June and 8,070 for the year so far. There were 11,449 in 2019 for the same time period.
There were 173 arrest warrants served in June and there were 52 physical arrests with $350 in warrant service fees collected.
The criminal investigation division worked 39 cases in June and closed 37. He said detectives are probably able to work older cases with the number of burglaries down, but he said some of the old, cold cases will never be closed.
Narcotics officers seized marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin and even some psychedelic mushrooms with a compiled value of $4,152. There were four misdemeanor arrests and 18 felony arrests in that division. Officers seized two guns and $941 in cash.
Graddy went on to say that the Back Our Blue festival was a rousing success. He said it was something the officers probably needed, although they don’t like it all that much.
Officers want to go to work and do their jobs and they don’t require excessive fanfare.
“But that right there showed our guys how much our town and our people appreciate us,” Graddy said. “And I was amazed, humbled, speechless, I don’t know what you want to say, when they told me how much money our community raised for our non-profits.”
Arkansas State Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office and HPD non-profits each received $15,000.
Mayor Jerry Jackson asked Graddy to discuss the approach local law enforcement is taking toward the governor’s mandate to wear face masks in public.
Graddy said the country is currently being divided into two camps.
“Social media is a big problem with that, in my opinion,” he added.
The chief said he has never had a problem talking to people one-to-one.
“We can usually work out a solution because we’re humans and we’re going to do what’s right,” Graddy said.
Graddy said there is a virus out there and doctors tell people, although they sometimes send mixed signals.
When the mandate was issued, he got a lot of calls about how the HPD would enforce it. He spent several hours researching the mandate, talking to other agencies and some prosecuting attorneys.
So, he wrote a statement that outlined the response planned by city officers. It basically laid out that the mask mandate would be addressed by complaint, but it would also deal with anyone who tried to enforce it themselves.
“I don’t guess we’ve had any calls that I know of since,” he said.
“It went from chaos to calm overnight,” Jackson said.
Graddy said the statement came from the heart and outlines how he believes.
“I think we need to bring folks together, not divide,” the chief said.
