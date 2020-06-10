FLIPPIN — Authorities say a Summit man used the coronavirus pandemic to isolate a terminally-ill 89-year-old woman from friends and family in order to steal money from her.
Daniel Roy Meeks, 62, of Summit was arrested for felony theft of property Monday and was still being held Wednesday afternoon in the Marion County Jail.
According to an arrest affidavit by Marion County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Tilton, the department received a complaint from Adult Protective Services in early May regarding Guyla Bandy, 89, of Flippin being coerced into signing away her property and belongings to Meeks.
The affidavit said Bandy needed work done on her house and Meeks was recommended to her. She hired him in October 2019.
The affidavit said the relationship between Bandy and Meeks escalated quickly, leading Meeks to claim to be Bandy’s son.
He then allegedly prepared a new will bequeathing all her property and money and presented himself to a Cotter lawyer as Bandy’s son under biblical technicalities.
Tilton said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Meeks told Bandy’s friends and family that she didn’t want to be around them for fear of the virus, as well as convincing Bandy that she needed to be isolated.
During the investigation, Tilton discovered records indicating the withdrawal of $40,396.45 from Bandy’s U.S. Bank account and the creation of a new joint account at Arvest Bank with Meeks as an owner, the affidavit said.
In addition, the previous account showed checks written to Meeks for $8,532 for work done on Bandy’s home and another $6,000 check that was to be used as a down payment on a new car.
The affidavit said Tilton interviewed Bandy when she was staying at the Hospice House in Mountain Home. She said that the new will was all Meeks’ idea and she only signed documents he presented to her.
Tilton said Bandy also told Meeks to sell all of her late husband’s tools and he did.
Tilton said the money transferred into the account that Meeks also owned was saved. However, the criminal information states he was charged with theft of the other $14,532.
Records show Meeks’ bond was set at $100,000 and he was also being held for another jurisdiction. Tilton said the other agency is Baxter County and is in relation to Meeks misrepresenting himself to the Cotter lawyer.
