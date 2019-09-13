As of Friday afternoon, police were still looking for a 29-year-old man who fled in a pickup from Missouri authorities in a pursuit that ended just inside the north city limits late Thursday night.
Sammy Awad, 29, whose ID was out of California, was allegedly driving a stolen pickup and fled on foot after the vehicle was wrecked on the north side of Harrison.
According to Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, Missouri Highway Patrol received a complaint of a careless driver Thursday night.
When a trooper ran the license plate on the vehicle, the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Harrisonville, Missouri. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled instead.
“At some point up there, he backed up and rammed one of the Missouri trooper’s vehicles,” Graddy said.
The pursuit led from Taney County into Arkansas on Highway 65, at which time Boone County and Harrison authorities were notified about 11:30 p.m., a police log shows.
Graddy said Harrison officers went to the north side of the city and an officer with a K9 unit went farther north with Boone County deputies.
Harrison officers picked up the pursuit just north of the city and an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver just inside the city limits on Highway 65, Graddy said.
The pickup spun out of control and went off the roadway, striking a guy wire on a utility pole that caused sparks and fire and a power outage.
A female subject, who wasn’t identified, was in the pickup, but Awad, who was the driver, fled into the wooded area.
They set up a perimeter and used a K9 unit to try and track Awad. HPD officers and deputies spent most of the night looking for Awad.
“Obviously, he’s pretty agile and pretty quick,” Graddy said. “We don’t know where he went.”
Graddy went on to say that there was property in the vehicle that was reportedly stolen out of Springfield, Missouri, and detectives were working that part of the case as theft by receiving.
Graddy said no officers were injured and the passenger was checked out by emergency medical services and was not hurt.
The HPD conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention Training on the runway of the Boone County Regional Airport in late August. It was a three-day course that covered the kind of tactics necessary to stop a vehicle pursuit.
“That training came right in to use and we stopped a dangerous pursuit from coming into the city,” Graddy said.
Anyone who knows Awad’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrison Police at (870) 741-5463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.