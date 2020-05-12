Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington said Monday that plans are in the works to open the pool at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center on June 1.
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a directive late last week that pools could open May 22 under restrictions embracing social distancing and disinfection policies, as well as at 50% capacity.
When the Parks and Recreation Commission met in late April, Eddington told commissioners that it was unclear at that time when or even if the pool would be open for the season.
In order to open, the department uses a professional pool maintenance service to inspect equipment and get the pool ready. That cost was about $2,500, so commissioners agreed to let Eddington put off that service until after the next commission meeting in May to save the cost.
Eddington said Monday that the pool maintenance service can’t do the work at the Youth Center until after Memorial Day weekend, so the opening was put off until June 1.
Eddington had told commissioners that most staff for the pool had already been hired and were just waiting to see what would happen with permission from the state to open or not.
Eddington said the pool capacity is 425, but they plan to keep attendance down to 200.
Eddington said the department plans to still offer summer passes and other services, but some things won’t exactly be the same.
Youth Center staff will be marking off six-foot intervals around the diving board and slides and any other areas that require waiting in line. Everyone will be screened for potential health problems before entering the pool.
Family groups will still be allowed to sit together in the pool area. Eddington said people can also make plans for pool parties and special occasions this summer.
The department won’t offer swim lessons as long as social distancing is required. Lessons require at least some physical contact, Eddington said.
“We’re excited to be opening,” Eddington said.
The future of the season for the Summer Rec program is still a sort of question.
Eddington said the state won’t issue guidance on day camps until later this month. But he also said the department has other plans to offer services to the community for the summer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.