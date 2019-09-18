Jeff Pratt, Harrison city clerk and a Realtor, said any question of a conflict of interest in a proposed land sale will be put to rest with the donation of any fee his company might receive for sale of land to build a proposed recreation complex.
The city proposed the $39.9 million facility at a special City Council meeting in July. It will require passage of a 0.75% sales tax to build the center, which will expire when bonds sold to finance construction are paid off, and a permanent 0.25% sales for maintenance and operation, and for maintaining and improving existing parks facilities.
At a council meeting in August, Alderman Bill Boswell asked about the property on which the land would be built and the Realtors involved in the sale.
He pointed out that Pratt is co-owner Jerry Jackson Realty, which was formerly owned by the mayor, and asked if Pratt would waive his fee in the sale.
Jackson said Pratt does represent the city and would receive a 3% fee on the $545,000 purchase of the 40-acre parcel on Gipson Road. Ralph Gene Hudson represents the seller.
Pratt said his fee would be paid by the seller in closing costs, so he wouldn’t waive that fee.
Boswell asked if that would amount to a conflict of interest.
Jackson said there are several city employees on a list approved by the council to do business with the city outside the scope of their employment.
He said Pratt is already on that list with his Quality Quick Printing business, but the council will be asked to add Pratt to that list separately to include the real estate purchase if voters approve. City attorney Grant Ragland said that would be done by ordinance in September.
Pratt told the Daily Times on Tuesday that Hudson had advertised with other local Realtors that he would share half of the 6% commission for any Realtor who brought him an offer on that property. So, there would have been no cost to the city anyway.
However, he and partner Marcie Estes decided they would donate the 3% fee of $16,350, if voters approve both taxes, to establish a scholarship fund for low-income residents to apply for to use the center.
Pratt said the city is making every attempt to make the cost to use the facility as low as possible, but they are also sensitive to the fact that even a $20 monthly family membership could be a hardship for some residents.
Donating the sales commission into a scholarship fund people can apply for could help those individuals use the facility, if voters approve it.
In fact, he said there might be other people who want to contribute to the fund over the years. Even if voters approve, it would still be as long as three years before the facility would be completed and open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.