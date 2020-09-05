Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt hosted a Zoom meeting with patrons Thursday evening to let them know how school has progressed after the first seven full days of classes.
Pratt said there had been a couple of “small hiccups” in the first week of school, but he expressed gratitude to parents for their work in getting their children ready for school.
“You have just done a tremendous job showing grace and patience as we prepared for this wonky fall semester with COVID-19,” Pratt said. “We’ve never witnessed anything like this before and you guys have come through as parents and just helped us, helped us, helped us.”
The superintendent said he was concerned about how students would adjust to face mask requirements, but parents also had their students prepared for that, even for those students who were too young to fall into the required age group of grade 4 and above.
Pratt also celebrated the preparation staff has taken to go above and beyond than would be necessary for a normal semester.
That preparation has been a load to which teachers have had to adjust. In some cases, teachers might have 10 students in class and 10 more remotely.
“That is not an innate thing that we learn at teacher preparation college is to be able to balance that,” Pratt said. It’s a new normal to which teachers are adjusting through hard work.
One of the concerns Pratt shared with participants in the Zoom call Thursday evening was a matter of students who are AWOL, or absent without leave.
He explained some families chose the off-site method of instruction, yet they don’t respond to phone calls, emails or other electronic messages.
Pratt said teachers in the district are perfectionists.
“They have had kids in class all their career for most of them,” he said. “They’ve never been in this type of situation.”
While they want to make sure kids are all learning, it creates a stressful environment when they don’t have any contact with some students.
Pratt stressed that those off-site students and their families need to stay in contact with the school pertaining to progress, whether it be a student who is sick for a couple of days or ones who will be doing off-site instruction while travelling for holidays.
That number of students could be 100 or so when kindergarten, elementary, middle school and high school are combined. Some instruction can be done at the time most convenient for the students, but some must be done throughout the normal school day hours.
“That’s a critical concern of mine right now as we go into this COVID fall” is to make sure all students are given the instruction they need, Pratt said.
He said he and other administrators have been checking the individual plants to observe how the new safety requirements are being followed. He was glad to see that faculty and staff are wearing masks and enforcing social distancing protocol.
Pratt said the district has opened communication lines through social media and the district’s “Remind” messaging system.
He encouraged parents and families to visit harrisongoblins.org to keep up with any changes that might arise.
He praised students for adjusting to new requirements for lines leading to lunch and parents for catching on to the plan for dropping students off in the morning and picking them up in the afternoon.
The district is having to do some rerouting of buses. He said the district is down about two bus drivers due to the pandemic, so reorganization has been necessary and will be tweaked as the year progresses.
Pratt asked for questions from anyone in the virtual audience, but no one came forward.
“I won’t say we’re perfect,” Pratt told participants. “We’re getting better every day. We’re working on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.