If you’re missing the action from the rodeo that would normally be held this week, you have a shot at something close in less than a month.
Mark Hanshaw, Harrison Roundup Club rodeo chairman, said the PRCA Xtreme Bulls competitors will appear for two nights of bull-riding action Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 16 and 17.
The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour showcases the top bull riders of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the rankest rodeo bulls the world has to offer, a press release said.
Xtreme Bulls competitors include the top bull riders from the PRCA World Standings as well as contestants who advance through Xtreme Bulls qualifying events.
The bucking bulls will be provided by the three top PRCA contractors. Bull riding fans will also be treated to the comedy antics of PRCA Barrelman of the Year, Jason Farley. The “Cowboy Lifesavers” are two of the best in the bullfighting business — Champion Freestyle Bullfighter Noah Krepps of Newton County and one of the top PRCA Bullfighters, Mark Weber.
Hanshaw said there has been a rodeo-type event in the Roundup Club arena for the last 50 years or so.
“And the COVID thing just knocked the rodeo out,” he said. Club members decided they needed an event of some kind and the Xtreme Bulls event came up as something a little different.
“We’re fine tuning this thing every day a little bit and making tremendous progress doing it,” Hanshaw said.
An added attraction will be a drawing each night for a $500 gift certificate from Powell Feed & Pet Supplies (must be present to win). Enter at Powell Feed.
“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ticket sales are limited, so be sure to get your Xtreme Bulls tickets early,” the press release said.
Advance tickets are $15 with kids 5 and under getting in free. Tickets will be available after Oct. 8 at Powell Feed & Pet Supplies, Hudson’s Supermarket and Cash Saver 870 Grocery.
Hanshaw said that restrictions will allow them to have only about 2,000 people at the event each night. An anticipated feature is a 12-foot-by-20-foot high-resolution jumbotron that rises out of a trailer and rotates 360 degrees.
“It’s going to add a whole new dimension to it,” Hanshaw said. “We’re trying to do it up really, really right.”
