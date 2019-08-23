Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent told the chamber board on Tuesday that August has been a busy month.
He said he was excited to have U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton visiting the city that day. He said other meetings were scheduled with some CEOs who were considering moving operations to Harrison.
Largent also announced that the board had decided to move the annual luncheon from April to January.
“This year, Equity Bank is our sponsor and we have it scheduled for Jan. 15,” Largent said. “It will make it easier to explain our goals for 2020 at the beginning of the year, instead of four months in. And we will officially hand over the chairman’s gavel from Gwen Hoffmann to chair elect Melissa Collins.”
In the treasurer’s report, the month of July showed an increase of $7,000 in revenue from renewed and new investors in the chamber.
CVB executive director Matt Bell gave an update on the Celebration in the Sky event scheduled for Sept. 6-8 with the annual Arkansas State Balloon Championship.
“We have 11 balloons committed so far, and food and general vendors as well as a band for Friday evening at the airport. Things are going well,” Bell said.
Hoffmann added, “if you’d like to volunteer, go to the Facebook page set up for the event and sign up. They’d love to have you.”
Collins gave an update on the #BelieveBooneCounty initiative. “Save the date for Friday, Oct. 4,” she said.
On that night, during Harvest Homecoming, the chamber will host the premiere of the promotional video developed to showcase the strengths of the community. Anyone can drop in from between 4-7 p.m. for showings scheduled to begin at 4:15, 5:15 and 6:15.
“It’s really, really good. I think you’ll be very proud of it. We want to make sure everything is in place for our investors to be able to use the promotional piece to show to potential recruits for the area. Concessions will be open at the Lyric, so plan on coming and seeing the new “brand” video. You’ll be very proud of the piece,” Collins said.
Largent added, “We are asking any business and organizations who want to link to the video keep it embargoed until the premiere on Oct. 4.”
Collins said, “If you love Harrison like I know you do, you will get goosebumps when you watch this piece.”
Largent introduced Lloyd Mahoney as the new “director of first impressions” chamber staff member.
Mahoney has been active in the community with the Home Builders Association, First Federal Bank and Bear State Bank. “We are very glad to have him,” Largent said.
The board also discussed the re-writing and organizing of the bylaws. “Eighty percent of the bylaws are the same,” Hoffmann said.
Largent said they have cleaned up some grammar and punctuation and have added the revised mission statement which will be presented to the chamber membership for final approval.
Chamber members will be classified in three groups as investors, associates or honorary members.
The board of directors will be reduced from 21 members to be from seven to 15 members with each serving a three-year term. Largent is planning on a transition period as directors rotate off the board.
