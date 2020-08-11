LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday said he needs more guidance before he'll decide whether the state will help pay for extending unemployment benefits under an executive order President Donald Trump signed last week.
Hutchinson said it will cost about $265 million for the state to pay for a quarter of the $400 a week unemployment benefit, but that it would require legislative approval. The number of coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic surpassed 50,400 on Tuesday.
"The state of Arkansas can make that happen, but it would be challenging and would take some time," Hutchinson said. "We will have to adjust some of our priorities."
Trump announced an executive order Saturday that extends additional unemployment payments of $400 a week to help cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic. Congress had approved payments of $600 a week at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak, but those benefits expired Aug. 1 and Congress has been unable to agree on an extension. About 120,000 people in Arkansas would benefit from extending the unemployment payments.
Hutchinson said the state has $250 million in federal coronavirus relief funds set aside in reserve it could tap into. The state could reallocate coronavirus funds in other areas, he said.
Hutchinson said part of the guidance Arkansas and other states need is whether the funds reallocated to pay for the unemployment payments would later be replenished.
Hutchinson said he thought the president was doing his best to get money to people who need it.
“The best solution is for Congress to reach an agreement that we can have the continued ability to provide the unemployment compensation at some level of increased support for those that are on unemployment,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson went on to say that a minimum of $1 trillion will be needed in a package approved by Congress.
“Then let’s get that out the door,” the governor said. “The rest can be saved for later, but we should not block immediate relief with the idea that we ought to have a $3 trillion spending package or nothing.”
