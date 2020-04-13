LITTLE ROCK — The number of positive coronavirus cases grew by 130 from Sunday into Monday, the largest increase in a single day. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a lot of those cases came from one state and one federal prison.
The total number of cases was 1,410, the governor announced Monday afternoon. At the Cummins Maximum Security prison unit, 43 of 46 inmates in a single barrack tested positive and one of them was among the 74 patients who were hospitalized.
In addition, there have been more than 50 cases diagnosed as positive at the federal prison in Forrest City. Hutchinson said that all those cases came from what amounts to a “shelter-in-place” environment.
When asked about that comparison, the governor noted state Health Secretary Nate Smith’s description of congregate settings as the context. He agreed that contractors and prison staff do come and go from the facility, but the inmates do not.
Hutchinson said the first order of prevention for the spread of coronavirus in the prison system was to discontinue outside visitors. Because the positive inmates all came from one barrack, officials hope to isolate them from other inmates.
The governor was asked if he had considered using the pardon power of his office to reduce prison population, which he said was “unwise” at this point — those inmates are in a maximum security unit for a reason.
Still, he said some may be nearing their parole eligibility dates and each case would have to be taken care of piecemeal.
As for the federal prison unit, Hutchinson said operations there are under federal control, although the cumulative total of those cases do count in Arkansas’ statistics. The CDC has been asked to continue testing at that prison unit, and they plan to do a risk-based testing procedure in line with the chances of those inmates being exposed to the virus.
Smith said his son told him he was planning to go back to work as a counselor at a summer camp this year. He told his son that summer camps might not open this year.
He likened the barracks-style living conditions in a summer camp to that of the congregate prison and said the virus wouldn’t differentiate between the two when it comes to person-to-person spread of the virus.
Smith was questioned about how parents who use summer camps as day care should plan to cope with the issue.
He said it was too early to make a final decision regarding whether summer camps would be allowed to open. But, he said parents who have made plans to send children to camps, especially those from out of state, need to know there is a possibility they won’t open. He said officials need more information before making that decision.
The number of positive patients who were newly admitted to a hospital has leveled off over the last few days, but Hutchinson said that shouldn’t give people a false sense of security. The University of Washington’s predictive model put the estimated peak of the outbreak at April 29, so he urged people to continue social distancing and wearing facial coverings when going out in public.
Smith said the average hospital stay of patients is still difficult to determine in that some who were hospitalized early on hadn’t yet been discharged. Of those hospitalized and considered recovered, the average stay has been six or seven days.
Hutchinson was asked how he plans to handle any decision President Trump might make regarding open the country fully for commerce.
The governor said there has so far been a good partnership between the federal government and the states. However, the states have been charged with making arrangements for personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and others involved in the battle against COVID-19, along with other safety measures instituted by individual governors. He said using that flexibility is how he intends to handle Arkansas’ situation.
Hutchinson said he will name an advisory board of epidemiologists and other infectious disease professionals to work on the matter of what to do after there is confidence that Arkansas has reached the peak of the outbreak.
