Boone County Quorum Court committees met Tuesday at the courthouse using the spacious courtroom to provide adequate social distancing during the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic.
Only the Budget and Finance and the Personnel committees had ordinances to discuss. One ordinance proposes to increase all fines $5 in Boone County District Court to supplement the operating cost of the Boone County Probation Office.
The matter of the probation office's need for more funding has been discussed before with Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding taking the lead to solve the problem. He has worked with both city and county officials as well as with the district court. That work led to the ordinance presented to the Budget and Finance Committee last week.
The ordinance sets out the need in the District Court Probation Fund to receive $5 from an increase in the district court fines on each and every offense. This $5 increase in fines is to be used to supplement the expenses of the Boone County District Court Probation Office which is currently funded only by the fees collected from probationers by probation officers.
The Boone County District Court judge shall immediately order Boone County District Court fines to reflect a $5 increase on all county fines and will direct the district court clerk to transfer the increase amount to the chief financial officer of the city of Harrison to be placed in the probation office account to be used to supplement the cost for the operations of the probation office, the ordinance says.
Tagged on to the end of the ordinance is an emergency clause. "It is found by this court that since revenues and fees collected have been hampered due to the coronavirus and other difficulties, it is necessary to establish the $5 increase in fines immediately to ensure funding will continue and to allow services of the Boone County Probation Officers to go unhampered. Fees collected in April 2020 were $3,300 in comparison to fees collected in March 2020, that totaled $11,000. Therefore, an emergency is declared to exist and this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from the date of passage and approval."
Last year, the court appropriated $10,000 out of the general fund to the probation office fund. The city of Harrison matched that appropriation, Redding reminded the JPs. This was a temporary remedy to the problem brought about by declining collections of the $35 probation fee. This was due in part to overcrowding at the jail as probationers realized they would not be incarcerated for not paying the fee. He clarified that the probation fee was not being increased, rather $5 would be added to all fines levied by the district court. That money would go directly to the probation office.
An alternative way of funding the office would be a direct appropriation each year from the general fund. "But I prefer not to do that," Redding said.
Justice Fred Woehl said he wasn't comfortable passing the ordinance without receiving input from the public. He said he would like the ordinance to be read at three consecutive meetings thereby giving the public an opportunity to comment.
The probation office would be broke by the time it was passed, said JP Jim Harp, committee chairman.
Redding said that if this went into effect today — due to the pandemic — they’re not having court or collecting fines the way they normally do. It may be two or three months before benefits are realized. "The longer we wait the bigger risk we're having of probation being completely shut down."
"We're not going to let the probation office close. If we have to budget from county general, we will," said Harp. "Then we'll really be hurting some innocent people. We'll be taking money from the taxpayers who didn't do anything."
Justice David Thompson said the people have shown in the past their support for law enforcement and moved that the ordinance be forwarded on to the court for consideration. Redding seconded it and became its sponsor.
Other ordinances forwarded to the full court which will meet next Tuesday at 7 p.m. included:
• An ordinance to appropriate $50,000 to be used for new teller style office equipment for the Collector's Office. This would come from general office supplies with no new funds appropriated.
• An ordinance appropriating $425.39 from the county general fund to the county jail. A part-time jailer at the detention center started full-time and started reporting retirement to APERS on April 13. Delinquent service is due for part-time hours worked because it is over the limits, and due to going full-time he will have worked over 80 hours a month going forward. This is the employer's part of the retirement, $420.54 plus $4.85 in interest. The employee is paying his part of $137.26.
• An ordinance that allows the county to purchase services from employees of Boone County if the service is not available by local companies or the service provided is substantially less expensive than other companies providing the same service.
Specifically, J&B Communications of Harrison is owned by Boone County employee Jason Brisco. J&B Communications conducts installation of radio communications, radio services and sales, antenna equipment and minor tower work. J&B Communications charges Boone County an hourly rate with no service call. J&B Communications is familiar with all Boone County radio communications equipment and has worked on Boone County communications equipment prior to becoming a Boone County employee.
The closest communication company is located in Fayetteville and charges a service call plus a higher rate per hour to come to Boone County. There is also a company located in Russellville with similar service call fees and higher rates.
The Personnel Committee, chaired by Justice Bobby Woods, had been discussing whether or not quorum court members could elect to carry health insurance on Boone County's group plan. After investigating it was found that they could do so.
An ordinance was drafted and was presented to the committee Tuesday that states that quorum court members that elect to carry health insurance on Boone County's group plan may do so at their expense.
It was approved and was moved forward to the full court for consideration at its next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.