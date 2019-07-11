Just days after the Boone County Quorum Court gave tentative approval for a plan to establish a budget for the District Court probation office, Harrison officials are set to discuss it Thursday night as well.
Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding made the proposal to the BCQC. It would see a fee levied on all tickets written in the jurisdiction to help fund the financially ailing probation office.
But it would also require a one-time financial contribution from both the city and county to keep the department running through December.
Aldermen are set to discuss the proposal when council committees meet Thursday night, the agenda shows.
The agenda also shows aldermen are set to discuss the May financial statements, water billing and a proposal from Church 180 to clean up goose droppings at the parks.
An ordinance regarding engine brakes, often called jake brakes, is on the agenda. And officials say Mayor Jerry Jackson may present an update on the six-month set of goals he proposed earlier this year.
Because committees are meeting and no official votes will be taken, items other than those on the agenda could be discussed.
The meetings begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
