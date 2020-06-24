When the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met for their monthly meeting on June 16, they wanted to offer two proclamations to commend the citizens and the various law enforcement agencies that assured the safety of the public during peaceful demonstrations on June 4 and 5.
Melissa Collins, chamber board chair, said, “For many years the citizens and government of Boone County as well as the chamber and Diversity Task Force have worked tirelessly to improve our community’s image and reputation with regard to racial bias. The local protests in light of the nationwide events have provided great steps towards healing racial relationships. This was an action step that shows our great desire to overcome any perception of bigotry in this area.”
The proclamation said, “The citizens of Harrison and Boone County, pride themselves as a community where people of all races and walks of life can live, work, play and worship together in peace and harmony in the natural beauty of the Ozarks.
“With a collaboration of local leaders and community members routinely advocate diversity, foster reconciliation, and promote civility and respect through the Harrison Community Task Force on Race Relations and whereas, on June 4 and 5, civil protests were held in Harrison denouncing the unjustified death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On those two days several hundred people demonstrated around the Courthouse Square where citizens organized, led and participated in both demonstrations peacefully without a single incident of unlawful behavior necessitated intervention of law enforcement personnel,” the proclamation stated.
The proclamation honoring the service of local, regional, state law enforcement stated, “These dedicated men and women serve our communities with honor, integrity, bravery and commitment, all while striving to provide the highest level of care so all may enjoy the highest quality of life.”
Melissa Collins chairman of the board, continued to read, “These professionals foster a good rapport and mutual respect among our diverse population by recognizing and resolving social issues, as well as exhibiting compassion and professionalism as they assist the public during stressful situations.”
The law enforcement organizations that worked during the peaceful demonstrations included the Harrison Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Fourteenth Judicial Drug Task Force, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Highway Police, Arkansas State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation. “We thank them for the preparation, hard work, training, professionalism, compassion and dedication paid huge dividends and are greatly appreciated — each and every day,” the proclamation stated.
