EDITOR’S NOTE: This is second in a series of stories regarding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s plan for highway improvements in the state if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the general election.
Most everyone lives either on a city street, a county road or a state highway and everyone wants their highway, road or street prioritized for maintenance and improvement. But which ones get prioritized depends mostly on the amount of money available to pay for the projects.
A plan put forward by Gov. Asa Hutchinson includes Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that allows voters to decide whether to continue the state's 0.5% sales tax for road improvements that has been in place since 2013 and is set to expire in 2023. A yes vote in the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election will make it a permanent revenue resource for roads. Information about the plan was disseminated during a public meeting held last Tuesday night. The meeting, held at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center, was conducted by Scott E. Bennett, PE, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, along with members of the Arkansas Highway Commission.
The program is called "Renew Arkansas Highways." If Issue 1 passes it would provide an additional $300 million per year for investment in state highways.
Bennett talked about what is at stake should funding for highways is lost. "We're going to have to go back to the drawing board if this issue fails in November."
From the local perspective, Bennett said, right now cities are receiving about $150 million a year in highway turn back that they spend on streets. That revenue will drop to $106 million a year. Counties will suffer identically. "There's about $70 million that's generated right now in turn back revenue for the cities and counties in this part of the state. That will drop to just under $50 million. That's a $20 million a year loss in local revenue."
Bennett continued, "This is your transportation system. This is not ours. Our job is to be here and take as good a care of it as possible with the revenues we have available..."
The meeting allowed for questions and comments from the public, of which over a dozen were voiced by people in attendance.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson was the first speaker to come forward to make his allowed two-minute address. He welcomed the highway officials to Harrison and said he wanted to "share the love." He said eight months ago city and highway officials met in Little Rock and put together a $10 million plan to improve US 65 from the Kum and Go convenience store and filling station at the south interchange north to Walmart over the next couple years.
He told the people attending the meeting they would see a major change in the town's highway system, especially near Wendy's restaurant located at the intersection of US 65 and state Highway 43 North.
"That traffic is going to move. Right now it is backed up all the way down to Taco Bell," the mayor said. "The lights will be coordinated and traffic will flow very, very well through there." He said the plan addresses the Industrial Park Road intersection which will be improved with $4 million being spent there and then $3 million will be spent between Taco Bell restaurant south to the Kum and Go to take care of safety issues on the current US 65 Bypass.
The subject of a new bypass around Harrison was brought up by city officials in 2018. At that time some working maps of proposed northeast and southwest routes were presented to the city by the highway department for a possible bypass. Those maps were posted at City Hall and were published in the Harrison Daily Times. The maps drew a lot of public interest and comment even though decisions on a specific route, or even if a bypass will be built, remain to be made.
Roger Turner of Harrison said he has been a long-time resident having grown up here. He said he has seen the improvements made to area highways over the years and that he hopes the referendum passes. He noted in particular that Harrison's current bypass is 43 years old and compared it to the wide, multi-lane bypass at Mountain Home which skirts the downtown business area. He said Mountain Home and its businesses survived its bypass and he believes Harrison can survive a new bypass, too.
Mike Nabors, owner of Neighbor's Mill on U.S. 65, just north of its junction with state Highway 43, said he believes strongly that the focus should be to continue to improve the current bypass and improve traffic flow on it. At the same time, he said he would challenge the city to work hard to make local traffic move about more easily on other roads within the city rather than everyone having to get on the bypass.
This is an effort to be made by both Harrison and the highway department, he said, adding that he, personally, supports Issue 1.
Bob Dickson of Harrison said there are two groups of people in Harrison, those who own businesses and those who want to get through town. "People who own businesses say. 'Let's put this thing right through the middle of town.' Those of us who would like to get through Harrison in less than 30 minutes on a Friday, in summer in particular... is this going to be fixed to the point that you can get through Harrison?"
Bennett said in response to both Nabors and Dickson that one of the reasons the meeting was being held in Harrison was to get input on existing improvements versus the proposed bypass presented on the maps. "We already have conducted a planning study and have identified some possible routes," he said. If Issue 1 passes there will be a lot of public involvement. There are those who want it and those who don't, he said. The commissioners look at both sides. Bennett noted that the maps were on display in the lobby showing what the department thinks can be accomplished. He said the commissioners want the public's input on them.
Another subject that brought many people to the meeting from surrounding counties was the continued widening of US 412 across the norther tier of counties from Oklahoma east to Tennessee.
