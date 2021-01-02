The May 25 death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparked protests nationwide and the demonstrations came to Harrison in early June.
About 125 people gathered on the Boone County Courthouse lawn for the first demonstration on Thursday, June 4.
Rumors flew of busloads of Antifa members or other organizers coming to town from Little Rock and Chicago to join in the protest. None of those rumors proved to be true, but law enforcement agencies in the area were all present.
Groups of men and even individuals walked around the square carrying semiautomatic rifles and pistols. They said they were there to make sure no one involved in the protest took the opportunity to loot stores and create violence that had happened in larger protests in big cities.
Organizer Daniella Scott said the group had no such intentions anyway.
“They’re being peaceful, they’re being good, no riots,” she said that night.
As the crowd chanted “George Floyd” to motorists passing on Main Street, some drivers honked and offered encouragement. Mayor Jerry Jackson gave Scott a bullhorn so she could address the crowd.
She introduced herself and thanked them for showing up.
“Eventually I will meet all of you and learn all of your names,” she said as cheers arose.
Kevin Cheri, former superintendent of the Buffalo National River and a member of the local Task Force on Race Relations, surveyed the crowd that was larger than anticipated.
“This is great,” Cheri said. “And I want the young people to know that a lot of people in Harrison were there. It’s important for them to see us as it is for them to be out here being seen.”
A steady stream of traffic flowed past the square, probably more traffic than had been on Main Street on most evenings, as driver’s honked and waved at the crowd.
More protests followed, but little trouble was reported, even after one in Zinc about a month later.
No matter which side of the debate you were on, there was little doubt that even in the midst of a pandemic, people were there to let everyone know their feelings.
