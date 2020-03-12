In preparation for certification of recent election results set for Friday, the Boone County Election Commission met Monday to look at provisional and some absentee ballots.
When a voter goes to a polling place and they aren’t found on the voter rolls, they can cast a provisional ballot on paper. Those ballots are collected and it’s up to the commission to determine if the votes should be counted.
Three provisional ballots were cast by voters who didn’t meet the Feb. 28 deadline to transfer their registration to Boone County. One was registered in Illinois, one in Missouri and the third in Green Forest.
The other four provisionals all were a matter of registration timing. One voter registered to vote Feb. 18, but the deadline was Feb. 3. One voter only registered on election day (election coordinator Beckie Benton told commissioners that some states do allow registration at the polling place on election day, but not Arkansas). The other two weren’t registered at all — Benton said one knew the ballot wouldn’t count, but he wanted to vote anyway.
Of the seven ballots, two were in the Democratic primary and five in the Republican primary.
Commissioners Arlon Hickman and Lavonne McCullough and chairman John Cantwell agreed the ballots didn’t qualify and they weren’t counted.
Two absentee ballots arrived by mail on election day, but the other absentee ballots had already been counted.
Commissioners examined the ballots and determined they were both valid, so they were counted.
Records show there were 47 total absentee ballots cast in the election.
The commission is scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, to certify all election results.
