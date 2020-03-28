The superstructure of the new state Highway 7 bridge crossing the Buffalo National River at Pruitt has begun to be erected on the south side of the river. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and its contractors began preparation work in early 2019 for the replacement of the bridge, located about 11 miles south of Harrison and six miles north of Jasper. Completion is anticipated in November 2020. The bridge will replace the existing bridge that has deteriorated over the years as traffic has increased along the Highway 7 corridor between Harrison and Russellville. According to ARDOT, an average of 2,800 vehicles crossed the Pruitt Bridge per day in 2016 and 13% of those vehicles were large trucks.
Pruitt bridge taking shape
Staff Report news@harrisondaily.com
