Harrison City Council meets Thursday night and a public hearing regarding funding for a proposed public safety building is scheduled to begin the night.
The city has proposed a new building that will house police and fire departments and some city operations, including city hall.
The portions of the building housing police and fire will be financed with proceeds from the 0.5% sales tax voters approved in 2014. However, that revenue cannot be used for the city hall part.
The public hearing will be on the issuance of up to $4.35 million in bonds to pay for acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping parts of the building.
The city proposes to repay the bonds with franchise fees, which are charged to utility companies operating in the city. Those fees are typically passed on to utility customers.
The new facility would be constructed in the area of the softball field adjacent to Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road.
The agenda for the meeting includes all necessary readings of an ordinance approving the sale of revenue bonds.
Other items on the agenda include:
• The first reading of an ordinance banning engine brakes, or “jake brakes,” in the city.
• The second reading of an amended business license ordinance.
• The second reading of an ordinance amending the dog ordinance to include requiring dog owners to clean up the animals’ feces.
• An ordinance waiving the bidding requirement for striping city streets (it only requires one reading to be adopted).
• The third reading of an ordinance regulating some residential rental properties.
Council members will also be asked to approve a mutual-aid agreement between the Harrison Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
The council will also be asked to consider a resolution promoting inclusiveness and denouncing racism. Committees from both the council and the Boone County Quorum Court met last week and agreed to language in the resolution.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
