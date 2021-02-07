The Harrison City Council met in special session Thursday night and passed a resolution allowing the mayor to sign an addendum to the contract for the construction of the city’s public safety building. Three added alternates to the building were approved.
Ground was broken for the public safety building and new city hall last September behind Fire Station No. 2. The address for the new facility is 116 Industrial Park Road.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the city and the project’s construction manager, L.E. Davis Construction of Harrison, had a start price and then final cost numbers were deliberated over the past three months. When the competitive bids were received, they were good for 60 days. Now the project is in excess of 10 days and the city must sign those contracts.
Wade Phillips, Harrison’s chief operations officer, said he believed the construction manager, the subcontractors, staff and design team did everything they could to keep costs down. However, given the volatility in construction material prices over the last several months, he doesn’t think costs could be reduced further without diminishing the functionality of the facility for the police and fire departments.
Phillips added he is concerned that if the prices are not locked in now, the project would face more price increases due to continual rising material costs.
The explanation for the rising costs rest with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has caused production and supply interruptions. Phillips warned that the volatility on material costs is not expected to go away anytime soon.
The schematic design cost estimate was slightly over $8.4 million in June 2020. The current costs after receiving bids and going through a couple rounds of cost cutting, which Phillips called “value engineering,” is approximately 2.65% higher assuming all three “add alternates” are accepted.
The total project cost is $8,443,233.76. However, that number does not include the secured entrance area called a sally port at the police department where vehicles safely deliver incoming prisoners, the fifth fire truck bay for the fire department and a lightning suppression system that will protect the building’s expensive state-of-the-art information technology equipment and other electronic systems. Adding all three alternates will increase the project’s cost 2.65% to $8,622,719.41.
Council member Robert Goulet, a professional contractor, said the increase overall is not that much.
Luke Feighert, city chief financial officer, assured council members that the city has more than enough funds from increased sales tax revenues and budgeted cash reserves to meet the added costs.
Council member Bill Boswell said the need for the sally port is a necessary safety issue for the police department. The cost of the additional fire engine bay is less than it would cost to replace a fire engine if it is not housed and maintained properly. He said it would not be a good idea to install an expensive IT system and then not to protect it with lightening suppression equipment.
Council members present voted unanimously to pass the resolution. Council member Mitch Magness was absent.
According to plans, the building will provide 35,915 square feet of space for shared use as police headquarters (14,488 square feet), a central fire station (14,282 square feet) and city hall (7,185 square feet).
The new facility’s cost is being funded through existing revenue sources. The cost to construct the facility will be split proportionately between each of the three entities: Fire, Police and City Hall.
The City Hall portion of the project has already been funded by General Fund reserves while funding to the Police and Fire components of the facility have been made possible by the Public Safety Tax passed by Harrison voters in 2014. Approximately 36% of the funding from Police and Fire will come from building reserves collected through the Public Safety Tax with the remainder of the funding made available by the issuance of municipal bonds to be paid out over 12 years.
The new building, designed by Wittenberg Delony & Davidson Architects, has been designed as a modern building that incorporates natural elements of stone and wood common to the Ozarks region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.