Let construction begin!
The Harrison Planning Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 22, formally approved the large scale development plan for the Harrison Public Safety and City Administration Building. The building is projected to cost $8,160,000.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said after the commissioners unanimously voted to approve the detailed technical plat that construction would begin in a couple of weeks, but that is his guess.
L.E. Davis Construction of Harrison is the project construction manager. This project will be carried out differently than what we're used to, said Chief Operations Officer Wade Phillips who represented the city before the commissioners.
The construction manager is in charge of bidding out the various segments of the project. Phillips said early parts of construction have already been let on bids including site preparation to the structural steel package. Wittenberg Delony & Davidson Architects are still working on other areas.
All necessary bonding for the project has also been secured.
Phillips said it is his opinion the plat meets all city codes. The complex will have mixed uses so there are plenty of parking spaces in the plan, he told commissioners who closely looked at that part of the code when considering developments of any size. He said the plan also addresses flood way and flood plain issues. Dry Jordan creek runs along the back of the property.
A ground breaking ceremony was recently held on the site just behind Fire Station 2 on what had been a softball diamond. The address for the new facility will be 116 Industrial Park Road.
While answering commissioners' questions Phillips noted that the fire station will remain in service while new construction is carried out. It's eventual tear-down will come in phases.
In the only other piece of business, the commission approved rezoning of 214A and 214B West Ridge Avenue from R-3 medium density residential to R-Z zero lot line residential. The request came from Scott Swanson.
Commissioners were assured that the request did not include a lot split at this time.
Phillips explained the zero lot line zoning was added to the city code to expand options for developers. Many housing developments having no lawns or green spaces utilize the zoning.
He noted that this neighborhood near the downtown business district might someday be redeveloped and such zoning could be considered favorable.
Although the commissioners granted the rezoning request it must next be presented to the city council in the form of an ordinance. The ordinance may be prepared in time for the Oct. 8 city council committee hearings when such proposals are reviewed.
