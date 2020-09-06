YELLVILLE -- Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said a Bull Shoals man was arrested Friday after a pursuit that led into Boone County.
Evans said in a statement that his office was notified of a suspicious vehicle off of County Road 3016 near Pyatt about 5:15 a.m. Friday.
A deputy responded and located the vehicle. As he approached from the passenger side, the driver -- identified as 54-year-old Terry Ray Hampton of Bull Shoals -- exited the vehicle, then quickly jumped back in and fled the scene.
A pursuit ensued and crossed into Boone County. The vehicle was boxed in at the Dollar General in Bergman and Hampton was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff said.
“Upon inventory of the vehicle, it was discovered drugs and a firearm were located inside of it,” the statement said.
Evans said Hampton faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons and theft by receiving, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, fleeing, careless driving, speeding, driving on suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance, disobeying a stop sign and a warrant for failure to pay fines. Probation and Parole also placed a hold on Hampton.
Records show Hampton's bond was set at $50,000 and he was still held Sunday morning in the Marion County Jail pending court appearance.
