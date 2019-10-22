JASPER — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said a report of a highly intoxicated man at Bradley Park on Saturday, Oct. 12, led to a police pursuit, damaged vehicles and the arrest of a 35-year-old man.
According to Wheeler, multiple people notified his office that the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Todd Hodge of Deer, was under the influence and was about to drive away from Bradley Park in an older model Chevrolet pickup.
As deputies began responding, callers then reported Hodge was driving in reverse, very fast and erratically, through a residential neighborhood apparently trying to ram another vehicle, which was also driving backward in an attempt to avoid him.
Deputy Levi Lowery met the suspect on Church Street and tried to stop him, but the driver swerved and almost hit Lowery’s vehicle. The deputy turned around and initiated a pursuit.
Sheriff’s Investigator Anthony Kent was in the area and responded to assist when Hodge rammed the pickup Kent was driving, causing extensive damage.
The pursuit continued northbound on Highway 7 despite heavy pedestrian traffic on the Jasper square. Hodge then turned onto Highway 74 West where Lowery attempted a PIT maneuver. Hodge was able to maintain control of his truck and continue westbound.
A National Park Service ranger was in the area and was also responding to assist. Hodge met the ranger near the intersection of 74 and Highway 327 and attempted to ram the ranger's vehicle as well. Hodge swerved at the last second and missed the ranger, then drove into a ditch. Lowery pulled behind Hodge to attempt to stop him and Hodge backed into Lowery's vehicle. Hodge was apprehended moments later.
Hodge was taken to the Newton County Jail and faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault, felony fleeing in a vehicle, felony criminal mischief, reckless driving and miscellaneous other traffic violations. Hodge later went before a judge and was given a bond of $10,000. He wasn’t listed as an inmate in Newton County as of Monday
“One of the Sheriff's Office vehicles was damaged to the extent it is not drivable,” Wheeler said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.