A Kansas City man who allegedly took Missouri and Arkansas authorities on a high-speed pursuit last September was extradited to Harrison last week and was formally charged.
Sammy Baha Awad, 29, was suspected of being the driver of the vehicle police were chasing and was arrested in Branson, Missouri. He had been held in the Taney County Jail on felony charges, but he was extradited back to Harrison last week and is scheduled to appear in court next week.
According to Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, Missouri Highway Patrol received a complaint of a careless driver Thursday night, Sept. 12 (2019).
When a trooper ran the license plate on the vehicle, the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Harrisonville, Missouri. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled instead.
The pursuit led from Taney County into Arkansas on Highway 65, at which time Boone County and Harrison authorities were notified about 11:30 p.m., a police log shows.
Graddy said Harrison officers went to the north side of the city and an officer with a K9 unit went farther north with Boone County deputies.
Harrison officers picked up the pursuit just north of the city and an officer performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver just inside the city limits on Highway 65, Graddy said.
The pickup spun out of control and went off the roadway, striking a guy wire on a utility pole that caused sparks and fire and a power outage.
A female subject, who wasn’t identified, was in the pickup, but Awad, who was the driver, fled into the wooded area.
Police allege that female subject was in possession of a purse reportedly stolen in Springfield, Missouri, and that she told police Awad gave it to her.
Police searched for Awad into the night Thursday and morning Friday, but he wasn’t caught.
However, another man called to report his vehicle had been stolen sometime between noon and 3:30 p.m. Friday from the same general area where Awad was last seen. Graddy said he notified Boone County and Missouri authorities to watch for the vehicle.
In the meantime, Awad called the sister of the female subject who was the passenger in the vehicle Thursday night. She notified police and gave them the phone number from which Awad called.
Soon, a Missouri officer notified Graddy the vehicle reported stolen was parked outside the Bull Run apartment complex north of Branson.
That officer needed to leave the area at the time and asked if he should just recover the vehicle, but Graddy said he would like to see Awad in custody. Graddy then went to Branson and met with a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they staked out the apartment complex.
A resident of the apartment complex told police that the person driving the reportedly stolen car had parked in front of one set of apartments and was acting suspiciously. The suspect then went to another apartment, Graddy said.
Eventually, police went to that apartment and Awad was taken into custody without incident, Graddy said. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Awad was taken to the Taney County Jail on felony charges. Online court records show he still faces a hearing in Taney County next month.
Online records also show Awad was charged in Boone County with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot and two counts of theft by receiving. He was being held Friday in the Boone County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear Friday, Jan. 17, in Boone County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.