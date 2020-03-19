A Springfield, Missouri, man arrested after a high-speed pursuit in September 2019 has filed a federal lawsuit against a Harrison Police officer alleging injuries from excessive force and a Boone County nurse for not providing medical care while he was in the Boone County Jail.
Christopher Carl Alberts filed the suit originally in November 2019, but the complaint was amended in December and the defendants were served with the suit earlier this month, online court records show.
Alberts is alleged to be the driver of a vehicle in a Sept. 20 pursuit that reached up to 100 mph on US 65 Bypass and Main Street.
A Harrison Police daily log shows Patrolman David Alkire initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Alberts was driving at Highway 65 and Airport Road about 11:30 that night.
The driver fled on Airport Road, then onto Industrial Park Road, clocking speeds of about 100 mph at Goblin Drive and Forward Drive and sometimes in the wrong lane, the log shows.
The chase led southbound onto the Bypass still at high speeds. Police Chief Chris Graddy said the driver then turned onto Main Street at the south interchange.
At the bottom of Harrison Hill, the driver missed the curve and actually went into Minnie Harris Park, then came back out and onto Main Street before turning onto Lake Shore Drive heading west.
Graddy said the driver continued across South Pine Street and onto West South Avenue before Alkire applied pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver and the vehicle crashed out.
In the suit, Alberts alleges that police “repeatedly smashed my testicles,” broke his foot, and slammed him head first to the ground and against a wall at the HPD, the suit says.
He alleges the injuries suffered during the arrest caused severe pain and resulted in blood in his stool and urine.
Aside from Alkire, Jody Woods, a nurse working at the Boone County Jail, has also been named as a defendant.
Albert claims he has been denied proper medical care and medication while incarcerated.
Online court records show Alkire and Woods were served with summonses in the suit on March 3. Graddy said the Arkansas Municipal League has been contacted to represent the defendants.
