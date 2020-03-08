JASPER — A preview of a presentation on the Buffalo National River Boxley Valley Comprehensive Area Plan was given last week at the Newton County Quorum Court's regular meeting. The National Park Service scheduled two public meetings on Tuesday, the first early in the day at the Boxley Community Building and the second in the evening at the Jasper School.
Mark Foust, Buffalo National River superintendent; Melissa Trenchick, chief of resources; Jesse R. Morris, chief of facility management; and Scott Babcock, project manager, were there to aid in the presentation and answer questions.
Boxley Valley, bordered by the Upper Buffalo Wilderness to the south and Ponca Wilderness to the north, has experienced changing visitation preferences in recent years. The Draft Plan outlines an Alternative A (Current Management) and Alternative B (Preferred-Action) for the area.
Foust has been superintendent a year and a half. He said the Boxley plan was in full motion as it started in 2016. Public input has been part of the plan's development. Babcock comes from the NPS Denver Service Center and has been leading the effort.
Babcock said he has been working on the plan since the summer of 2016. Public scoping has been a part of the planning process.
The planning area stretches from the Boxley Bridge to Steel Creek. Kansas State University assisted in conducting data collection. This information includes park visitor counts, visitor surveys and recreation ecology surveys through 2017. Meetings with the public were held in August 2016 and May 2017. Since then the draft of the plan has been under development.
Key issues that the plan were directed to assess were: Congestion and crowding at river access points, limited visitor services and opportunities for interpretation, opportunities to improve and enhance historic sites and structures, relieve elk viewing traffic jams on the state highway and address damaged facilities and infrastructure from flooding.
Babcock said that the plan is required to address a purpose and need.
The purpose: Provide an overall vision for the future of the Boxley Valley area that aims to decrease crowding and user conflicts, responds to changing visitation preferences, protects cultural and natural resources, and addresses visitor safety concerns. The plan guides park management decision-making by identifying desired conditions for natural and cultural resources, defining appropriate types and kinds of vision use at key locations in the valley, and proposing appropriate facility and infrastructure to support those uses. The plan seeks to improve the visitor experience through expanded interpretation and educational programs and additional visitor amenities and facilities.
The need: The plan is needed to address crowding, changing visitor use patterns, and lack of infrastructure in the Boxley Valley area of the park.
Proposed action to meet the need specifically calls for a visitor center potentially co-managed with other state or federal land or wildlife management agencies at Lost Valley. It has been suggested that the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission may be a possible partner.
The plan also proposes expanded pull-offs for elk viewing in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Babcock said traffic access and egress from the Boxley and the Steel Creek areas pose problems that need to be addressed. Infrastructure needs have also been identified at other locations including Lost Valley, the Boxley Mill and Mill Pond and the Buffalo River Trail trailhead. The plan will address traffic flow and parking at these and other key river access locations to reduce user group conflicts.
The plan will also include strategies for improving and expanding camping at Steel Creek campground. He responded to a JP's question affirming that the campground will continue to offer horse camping for visitors.
Babcock said the plan will also address the need for additional restroom and wastewater treatment facilities at both the Steel Creek and Ponca access points. It will resolve parking congestion and crowding at popular river access locations. The park service will continue to work closely with concessioners to decrease potential over-crowding and conflicts between visitors and commercial services at key river access locations.
Babcock showed some of the plan's drawings which were enlarged for the public hearings. The Lost Valley Alternative B placard shows the location of the proposed visitors center. The only similar facility located in the entire park is the visitors center at Tyler Bend. Along with the center would be a new amphitheater, parking with a bus drop-off and pick-up area, restrooms and a picnic pavilion. The center would provide improved interpretation and educational programs for the public. Servicing the center would be a new wastewater treatment plant, pump station and discharge point.
Another drawing of Steel Creek shows it would include additional campsites, including a new group campsite and new restrooms. The boat launch would be improved along with storm water management updates. Again, interpretive and educational programs would be available.
Nearby historic structures will be repurposed as research, learning and environmental education centers. Finally, improvement would be made to permitting, reservation and operations as needed to maintain an appropriate visitor capacity.
Foust said the Buffalo National River park competed for funds for a comprehensive river use management plan. He said notification was received that the funding will be granted to begin the process this year. It will take about five years to do. That plan will be similar to the Boxley study as it will address crowding issues and figure out the infrastructure planning.
Foust said the Boxley plan doesn't impact private lands, but the valley is a "one-of-a-kind complex situation." There are private landowners in the valley. That, he believes, is why the plan was begun - to maintain the cultural history of the valley. That directly impacts the private landowners. "This plan should serve them well."
Log In
