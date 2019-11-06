There will be a race for a seat on the Alpena School Board in the school election that will be held on March 3.
Current Alpena School Board president Kenny Underdown has filed for re-election, but Lynette Cantwell filed Tuesday to run against him.
Daniel Mehn also filed Tuesday for North Boone Constable, the position currently held by Joseph Jenkins, who hadn’t filed yet
Some candidates file for office at the Secretary of State’s office in Little Rock. For instance, 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Baily filed for re-election and Johnnie Abbott Copeland filed for the position currently held by Judge Gordon Webb. That election will also be in the March 3 election.
District 83 state Rep. Keith Slape (R-Compton), District 98 Rep. Ron McNair (R-Alpena) and District 99 Rep. Jack Fortner (R-Yellville) have all filed for re-election and were unopposed as of Tuesday.
District 16 state Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) was also unopposed in her re-election bid as of Tuesday.
State Rep. Harlan Breaux (R-Holiday Island) has been challenged for his seat by Suzie Bell in District 97.
Celeste Williams of Bella Vista, a Democrat, and Michael J. Kalagias of Rogers, a Libertarian, both filed for U.S. Congress District 3. That’s the seat currently held by Cong. Steve Womack (R-Rogers), although he hadn’t filed for re-election by Tuesday.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Little Rock) has filed for re-election and is challenged by Josh Mahoney of Fayetteville, a Democrat, and Dan Whitfield of Bella Vista, an Independent.
The preferential primary election is scheduled for March 3 as well.
