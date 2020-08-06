The filing period for municipal offices ended at noon Wednesday and there are races in Bergman, Diamond City, Harrison and Valley Springs.
The races are for city council seats and will be part of the November general election.
At Bergman, incumbent Rex Lovelace is challenged by Derek Moore for Position 1. Position 2 incumbent Connie Sych is now in a race with Natosha Beaver.
Other Bergman council incumbents Loretta Rogers, Brenda Roberts and Jason “Sarge” King all filed for reelection and are unopposed.
At Diamond City, Larry Hurtt and Don West both filed for Ward 1 Position 2. West is a former mayor of the town. Incumbent Charles Grimes drew a challenge for Ward 3 Position 1 from Lori A. Vaughn. Incumbent Victoria French is unopposed, while Jamie Nuessner and Dale Taylor are unopposed for Ward 2 Position 1 and Ward 2 Position 2 respectively.
Stephanie Martin filed for city treasurer and is unopposed. It’s the office to which Keisha Bell was appointed in 2019.
The city also has filed a petition to recall Mayor Linda Miracle in a special election for Diamond City voters only to be held during the general election.
At Harrison, incumbent Chris Head has been challenged by Jeremy Ragland. Dennis King had filed for the seat currently held by Linda DeWald, who didn’t file for reelection, but Larry Phillips also filed for the position Wednesday.
Robert Goulet had already filed for the Ward 3 Position 2 seat currently held by Heath Kirkpatrick, but James A. Benefiel filed Tuesday to challenge him.
Kirkpatrick didn’t for reelection, but officials say the Boone County Republican Party has nominated him to run unopposed for the District 3 seat on the Boone County Quorum Court formerly held by Roy Martin, who resigned to become chief deputy at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Incumbents Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Bill Boswell, Joel Williams and Wayne Cone all filed for reelection and are unopposed.
At Valley Springs, Ryan Reeves filed for Position 3 to challenge incumbent Verna J. Milam. Roger Breedlove filed for Position 4 to challenge incumbent Marlene Milam. Julia Yarbrough filed for Position 5 to challenge Stephen Bryant. Incumbent Tracy Mulinax is unopposed for Position 2.
At Omaha, incumbent council members Michael S. Roberts, Orville Lippe, William Atchison and Lorene Roberts had already filed for reelection and fellow incumbent Laura King filed for reelection Wednesday. All are unopposed.
The terms of North Arkansas College Board of Trustees members Bill Lovell, Sarah Jo Fendley and David Evans expire in December. Linda Pledger has filed for Position 4, Debbie Johnson filed for Position 5 and Pam Henry filed for Position 6. All three are unopposed and no incumbents filed for reelection.
Robert W. Holt of Harrison has filed for a seat on the Carroll-Boone Water Board.
At Alpena, a petition to recall the mayor was withdrawn Wednesday after it was revealed earlier this week that Theron McCammond had never been a city resident and couldn’t serve in the office.
The Town Council voted unanimously to elect council member A.J. Womack as the new mayor and he was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. Womack also withdrew his candidacy for reelection and Stephen Gattis filed Wednesday for the position. Incumbents Ottis Morse, Becky Berryman, Bonnie Morton and Ronald “Cotton” Bailey all filed for reelection and are unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.