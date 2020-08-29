The Harrison City Council passed at its regular monthly meeting Thursday night a resolution denouncing racism and encouraging the state General Assembly to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crime legislation. With members of the Boone County Quorum Court present in the council chambers, the resolution did not pass unanimously.
Council members Wayne Cone and Chris Headed voted “no” in the roll call vote. The quorum court is scheduled to vote on the same resolution at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Both the Harrison City Council’s Resource and Policy Committee and the Boone County Quorum Court’s Law Enforcement Committee agreed to language in the resolution a week ago.
At the meeting conducted by the Resource and Policy Committee, Cone presented his own prepared version of the joint resolution that he said some members of the public found vague.
Cone said he reacted negatively to the use of the word “tolerance” in the original resolution’s title. “We have to have limits on what we said we would tolerate.” He said stating that tolerating everything would allow people to do whatever they want and not face consequences. He also disliked the resolution’s third paragraph which stated laws have the power to change human behavior.
Laws do not change people, people change themselves. “Our souls change what’s inside us, not laws.” Laws are written in hope that fear of the law will change how people feel. The law in turn can make people retaliate against the law, he said.
In a compromise, the committee members agreed to omit the word tolerance from the document and removed the third paragraph.
Cone did not explain the reason for his no vote to the edited draft Thursday night.
Head also let his feelings be known at the committee meeting that he did not favor enhanced sentencing that would come with state hate crime legislation, but he agreed with the remainder of the resolution. He repeated his stand on the resolution Thursday night along with his no vote.
Council member Heath Kirkpatrick voiced during the committee meeting that the resolution will not be enough. He said his fear is that this will not satisfy anybody. This will not make the race issue go away. Hate law legislation was resisted in the past, he said, because there is a belief the natural progression would end in hate speech laws. “Because of the special protections of race, gender and sexuality there will be laws you can’t say anything.” He gave the resolution his approval as an acknowledgement of solidarity throughout the community. He reaffirmed that conviction with his yes vote Thursday night.
The roll call vote was taken with some council members present in chambers and others attending on-line, including committee chairman Bill Boswell. Boswell said both committees worked towards the compromise. It’s not a perfect resolution, he said, but it is the resolution that takes a very positive and proper stand for Harrison and Boone County.
Council member Mitch Magness, present in chambers, said, “Our community is looking at us.” The resolution shows that the city and county are working together. It’s time for everybody to stand up in front of the world and denounce what other people see in our community as a negative. “We know what our community is made of. I think we publicly state that.”
Boswell read the updated draft of the resolution:
“A resolution by the Harrison City Council promoting inclusiveness and mutual respect; denouncing all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry; and, encouraging the Arkansas Legislature to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crimes legislation
“Whereas, the Harrison City Council joins the Boone County Quorum Court and surrounding municipalities in declaring that our community is kind and loving; and,
“Whereas, in a kind and loving community there is no place for racism, hate, and bigotry, and we unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear;
“Now therefore be it resolved, that the Harrison City Council, together with the support of our community, resolves to promote inclusiveness and mutual respect; denounces all forms of racisms, hate, and bigotry; and, encourages the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass substantive, comprehensive hate crimes legislation; and, that the Boone County Quorum Court commits its support for the same.”
The council welcomed public comments before taking the roll call vote. Among those addressing the council was Boone County Justice of the Peace James Widner. Widner stated during the quorum court's committee meetings last Tuesday that he was in favor of the resolution, but not the part encouraging state hate crime legislation. He restated his position for the council.
“We don't need hate crime legislation,” he said, “that’s an infringement on our rights.”
