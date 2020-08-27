Boone County Quorum Court committees met Tuesday at the OEM Building conference room to review proposed ordinances to take before the full quorum court at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The Law Enforcement Committee actually met Aug. 21 at Harrison City Hall in conjunction with the city council's Resource and Policy Committee. Both agreed to language in a resolution denouncing racism and encouraging the state General Assembly to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crime legislation. The committee voted 3-1 to take the resolution to the full quorum court at the Sept. 1 meeting. Harrison City Council will read the resolution at its regular meeting Thursday night.
The resolution reads:
A resolution by the Boone County Quorum Court promoting inclusiveness and mutual respect; denouncing all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry; and, encouraging the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crime legislation.
WHEREAS, Boone County Quorum Court joins the City of Harrison with surrounding municipalities in declaring that our community is kind and loving; and,
WHEREAS, in a kind and loving community there is no place for racism, hate, and bigotry, and we unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Boone County Quorum Court, together with the support our community, unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear and encourages the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass substantive, comprehensive hate crime legislation; and, that the City of Harrison commits its support for the same.
There was some discussion of the resolution Tuesday. Justice James Widner said he is against any hate crime bill. JP Bobby Woods asked who had met with the municipalities in the county. Woehl is the only one who mentioned he had and suggested other justices do the same in their districts.
