The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce brought to the Harrison City Council during committee meetings Thursday night a resolution it produced for the council to consider passing that denounces racism and supports the adoption of hate crime legislation by the Arkansas legislature.
The drafted resolution was prepared to be presented to the Boone County Quorum Court at its regular meeting last Tuesday night, but the court chose not to hear the resolution until it was reviewed by committees.
Harrison City Council’s Resources and Policy Committee, chaired by council member Bill Boswell, received copies of the resolution, but Boswell said he felt a more unified approach is needed to be taken by the city, the county and other municipalities in the county before such a resolution be officially declared.
Melissa Collins, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, appeared before the council asking acceptance of the request and the resolution.
“This community’s racist reputation has brought both embarrassment and economic damage to us. It has invaded our community like a cancer does our bodies,” Collins said. “Fighting it may be an ongoing process, but we will persevere.
“We need to do everything in our power to protect our community and turn this tide.
“Time is of the essence. Each day's delay allows those reading about Harrison to ask, ‘where's the community's reaction,’ and most importantly there are global businesses with operations here that are already asking this question at the highest levels.
“We, you, cannot ignore the immediacy, and we ask you for your since consideration,” Collins concluded.
What followed was a lengthy discussion that included comments from the audience including a challenge by resident Dan Bowers to respond to recent racism attacks against the community, and to send a message to the state and to the governor.
There was also a prepared statement made by JoAnn Watts, that took a spiritual view at resolving the problem of racism.
Boone County JPs Glenn Redding, Fred Woehl, Bryan Snavely and Jim Harp were in attendance. Woehl and Boswell concurred that a resolution should be prepared with the input of all facets of the county. Harp said something should be done soon to benefit the business community.
Bob Largent, the chamber’s chief executive officer, said that the resolution is not a knee jerk reaction to recent comments and a video appearing on social media casting Harrison in the light of racism.
He said three weeks of work went into drafting the resolution. It was done by small groups representing the entire community. Urgency, from an economic standpoint, is the single most critical issue. Economic is an issue, he said.
“If this waits 30 days, I believe Harrison will be in serious jeopardy of losing jobs, businesses and our livelihoods. It is extremely serious. Weeks will be unacceptable to the business community,” Largent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.