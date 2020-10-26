Nearly a quarter of registered voters in Boone County had voted early by about noon Monday with another week to go.
Records show almost 6,100 people had cast ballots early by that time, but that doesn’t count absentee ballots received as of Monday.
Older voters are still leading in the number of ballots cast. Voters in age groups:
• 18-24 cast 4%.
• 25-34 cast 7%.
• 35-44 cast 11%.
• 45-54 cast 15%
• 55-64 cast 22%.
• 65-74 cast 24%.
• 75 and up cast 16%.
Election officials say 1,416 absentee ballots had been mailed to voters who requested them and 1,135 had been accepted by Monday morning.
Election coordinator Beckie Benton said officials began processing absentee ballots last Tuesday and will do about 200 a day. Although actual ballots can’t be counted until election day, workers can compare signatures on voter statement forms with those on file to get ready to start counting absentee ballots on Nov. 3.
The Boone County Election Center was set up to give voters one entrance in the front and one exit from the back of the building.
However, election workers had to rearrange that setup when ran became heavy Monday morning and the parking lot outside rear of the building became flooded. Voters were separated as they walked in and out the front door. But when rain eased up, they arranged the process back to the original plan.
Early voting continues in the Boone County Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday of this week and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting will end next Monday at 5 p.m. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at polling places around the county and at the Election Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.